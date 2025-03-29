Winter Olympics 2026: India Will Once Again Cheer For Boy From Gulmarg Who Dared To Dream Beyond Mountains

Srinagar: Indian alpine skier Arif Mohammad Khan has qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympics in the slalom event, set to be held in Milano Cortina, Italy. This marks his second Olympic qualification after his historic debut at the Beijing 2022 Games, where he was India's sole representative. The men's alpine races will take place in Bormio at the renowned Stelvio Ski Centre, considered one of the most challenging courses in the world.

Arif, 35, secured automatic qualification after accumulating sufficient FIS (International Ski Federation) points, meeting the strict cut-off criteria for the slalom event. His focus, however, is far from over, as he now sets his sights on qualifying for the giant slalom event in upcoming races.

Arif Mohammad Khan (ETV Bharat)

“Finally, the road to Milano Cortina is achieved. Every situation is different. Last time, I had to deal with financial challenges, and this year, I had to overcome an injury. But I am doing fine now and working hard for the Games," Arif said.

Arif Mohammad Khan (ETV Bharat)

Arif's journey to Milano Cortina has been anything but easy. While training for the giant slalom in Italy earlier this year, he suffered a serious crash that led to a lower back injury and subsequent disc bulge problems. "I was confined at the Inspire Institute of Sport, Vijayanagar (Karnataka), until March while getting fit for the FIS Alpine Ski Entry League in Arieseni, Romania. There, I achieved the qualification requirement of five results under 120 points to seal my second consecutive Olympic berth,” Arif revealed.

Arif Mohammad Khan (ETV Bharat)

Even as he celebrates his qualification, Khan remains laser-focused on his next goal: securing a berth in the giant slalom event. To prepare, he is planning an intense training schedule in the southern hemisphere. "I am planning to go to Argentina, Chile, or New Zealand from the second week of July because they have suitable conditions at that time of the year. I'll be training there till October before heading to Europe for the rest of the season,” he explained.

His journey traces back to the snow-covered slopes of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, often referred to as the “Switzerland of India.” His father, Yasin Khan, established Gulmarg’s first ski shop in 1976, and it was there that a young Arif learned to ski. By the age of 12, he had won his first national-level skiing competition.

Arif's achievements draw parallels to another Kashmiri skiing legend, Gul Mustafa Dev, who became India’s first Winter Olympian when he represented the country at the 1988 Calgary Games. Dev paved the way for future athletes from the region, and Khan acknowledges the impact that pioneers like him have had on his career.

“Gul Mustafa Dev showed us that it’s possible for a Kashmiri athlete to reach the Olympics. His journey inspired me to chase my dream of representing India on the world’s biggest stage. I’m proud to follow in his footsteps and carry forward that legacy,” Arif said.

Arif’s Olympic debut at Beijing 2022 was historic, as he became the first Indian to qualify in two events—slalom and giant slalom—at the same Games. Despite finishing 45th in the giant slalom, Khan was lauded for his determination and commitment to showcasing India’s presence on the global skiing map.

“Last time, my only aim was to complete both runs, finish the event, and make my country proud. This time, I want to perform better, compete at a higher level, and achieve another milestone,” Arif asserted.

Arif’s achievements have not gone unnoticed. In 2023, he was recognized by the Swiss Embassy in India as one of the 75 success stories highlighting the partnership between Switzerland and India. The embassy described Arif's journey poetically, saying: “With its blue lakes and rolling green hills surrounded by majestic snow-capped mountains, Kashmir is often described as the ‘Switzerland of India.’ It is there, in the mountain resort of Gulmarg, that Arif Khan was born in 1990. His dream to become an international skier took him to the Alps, particularly Switzerland, where he trained with the best athletes.”

He was also conferred with the Jammu and Kashmir Government Award in the sports category, further cementing his status as a role model for aspiring athletes from the region. As he prepares for his second consecutive Winter Olympics, he remains an inspiration for young athletes from across the country, particularly from his home state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"My journey is not just about me. It’s about showing young athletes that no matter where you come from, if you dream big and work hard, you can achieve anything. There was a time I was afraid to move out beyond the mountains of my own home (Kashmir), but now I am traveling solo across the world."