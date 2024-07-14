ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon Men's Singles Final Between Novak Djokovic And Carlos Alcaraz Gets Underway On Centre Court

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 16 hours ago

The defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is taking on seven-time champion Novak Djokoic of Serbia in the men's singles Wimbledon final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon in London.

The defending champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain is taking on seven-time champion Novak Djokoic of Serbia in the men's singles Wimbledon final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon in London.
Novak Djokovic And Carlos Alcaraz Pose Before The Commencement Of Wimbledon Men's Singles Final (AP)

London(England): The men's Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz has started on Centre Court. Sunday's final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was sitting in the Royal Box at Centre Court, a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history.

It was only a little more than a month ago that Djokovic had surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee after getting injured during the French Open.

The 21-year-old Alcaraz wound up winning the trophy at Roland Garros in June for his third major championship. That made him the youngest man with a Grand Slam title on grass, clay and hard courts. Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon women's final Saturday.

