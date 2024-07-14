ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon Men's Singles Final Between Novak Djokovic And Carlos Alcaraz Gets Underway On Centre Court

London(England): The men's Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz has started on Centre Court. Sunday's final at the All England Club is a rematch from last year, when Alcaraz got past Djokovic in five sets.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was sitting in the Royal Box at Centre Court, a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

The 37-year-old Djokovic is trying to win his eighth Wimbledon title to equal Roger Federer for the most by a man at the grass-court major. A victory by Djokovic would also give him 25 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other player in tennis history.