ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon Men's Final 2024: Princess Of Wales Set To Attend On Sunday In Rare Public Appearance

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 17 hours ago

The Princess of Wales Catherine will attend the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday. It was her first public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales Catherine will attend the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final between defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic on Sunday. It was her first public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.
Princess of Wales Catherine (AP)

London (England): The Princess of Wales Catherine is set to attend the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Saturday that Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic.

However, she will not attend Saturday's women's final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova. Wimbledon organizers said the winner's trophy will instead be handed out by Deborah Jevans, the chair of the All England Club.

Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, with ceremonial duties that include handing out the winner’s trophy after each men’s and women’s singles final.

But she has only one made one public appearance since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer, which was to attend the birthday parade for King Charles III last month.

Kate released a statement before that event saying she was “making good progress” but still had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.

Prince William has also been a regular at Wimbledon finals but will not be at Sunday's match. He will instead attend the soccer final between England and Spain at the European Championship in Germany. William is the president of the English Football Association.

Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III, visited Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Read More

  1. Wimbledon Men's Singles 2024: Djokovic Vs Alcaraz Final Ticket Costs Rs 8,35,193; 'Most Expensive' In Sports History
  2. Novak Djokovic Beat Lorenzo Mussetti In Semi-final, To Meet Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon Men's Final

London (England): The Princess of Wales Catherine is set to attend the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis.

Kensington Palace confirmed on Saturday that Kate, wife of heir to the throne Prince William, will be in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch defending champion Carlos Alcaraz play Novak Djokovic.

However, she will not attend Saturday's women's final between Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova. Wimbledon organizers said the winner's trophy will instead be handed out by Deborah Jevans, the chair of the All England Club.

Kate has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, with ceremonial duties that include handing out the winner’s trophy after each men’s and women’s singles final.

But she has only one made one public appearance since announcing in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer, which was to attend the birthday parade for King Charles III last month.

Kate released a statement before that event saying she was “making good progress” but still had “good days and bad days” as she continued her treatment.

Prince William has also been a regular at Wimbledon finals but will not be at Sunday's match. He will instead attend the soccer final between England and Spain at the European Championship in Germany. William is the president of the English Football Association.

Queen Camilla, wife of King Charles III, visited Wimbledon on Wednesday.

Read More

  1. Wimbledon Men's Singles 2024: Djokovic Vs Alcaraz Final Ticket Costs Rs 8,35,193; 'Most Expensive' In Sports History
  2. Novak Djokovic Beat Lorenzo Mussetti In Semi-final, To Meet Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon Men's Final

TAGGED:

PRINCESS OF WALESWIMBLEDON MENS FINAL 2024WIMBLEDON 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.