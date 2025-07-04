ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon Breaks 148-Year-Old Dress Code Tradition Following Diogo Jota’s Demise

Hyderabad: In an extraordinary move, Wimbledon has broken the 148 years of tradition to honour star Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota. The officials of the tournament will allow players to deviate from the all-white dress code to wear black armbands to pay tribute to the late Portuguese footballer. The Liverpool striker lost his life in a car crash.

All England Club spokesman told the Associated Press that if a player wants to honour Jota by wearing a black ribbon on their clothing, it would be allowed upon request.

Jota and his brother André Silva passed away after their Lamborghini deviated from the road after a tyre burnout, and the vehicle burst into flames. The investigation of the whole matter is currently ongoing.

The tragic incident occurred just 10 days after he married his childhood sweetheart, Rude Cordoso.

Jota was a brilliant player of the Portuguese national team, which won the UEFA Nations League just last month. He is also a popular figure in Merseyside since arriving in 2020 at Liverpool, scoring 65 goals in 182 appearances. He has also won four trophies. To pay tribute to Jota, Wimbledon has allowed players to move away from the tradition of wearing all whites which has been in place since 1877.