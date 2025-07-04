Wimbledon Breaks 148-Year-Old Dress Code Tradition Following Diogo Jota’s Demise

Hyderabad: In an extraordinary move, Wimbledon has broken the 148 years of tradition to honour star Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota. The officials of the tournament will allow players to deviate from the all-white dress code to wear black armbands to pay tribute to the late Portuguese footballer. The Liverpool striker lost his life in a car crash.
All England Club spokesman told the Associated Press that if a player wants to honour Jota by wearing a black ribbon on their clothing, it would be allowed upon request.
Jota and his brother André Silva passed away after their Lamborghini deviated from the road after a tyre burnout, and the vehicle burst into flames. The investigation of the whole matter is currently ongoing.
The tragic incident occurred just 10 days after he married his childhood sweetheart, Rude Cordoso.
Jota was a brilliant player of the Portuguese national team, which won the UEFA Nations League just last month. He is also a popular figure in Merseyside since arriving in 2020 at Liverpool, scoring 65 goals in 182 appearances. He has also won four trophies. To pay tribute to Jota, Wimbledon has allowed players to move away from the tradition of wearing all whites which has been in place since 1877.
Francisco Cabral wears a black ribbon
Portugal doubles’ specialist Francisco Cabral wore a black ribbon in honour of Diogo Jota. The tennis star wore the armband over his left shoulder to pay tribute to the Portuguese superstar. The exception allowed in the dress code rule by Wimbledon allowed him to do s,o and some of the social media users also praised him.
A organização de Wimbledon quebrou o histórico protocolo que obriga a vestir totalmente de branco para permitir homenagens a Diogo Jota... e Francisco Cabral foi a jogo com um laço negro 🤍 pic.twitter.com/jd4VimrKae— B24 (@B24PT) July 4, 2025
‘Unimaginable loss’ for Liverpool FC
Jota had recently joined the Portugal squad, which won the UEFA Nations League on June 8. Liverpool FC had said that they will provide full support to his family. He was supposed to join the club for pre-season training, but the tragedy occurred before that.
“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and requests that the privacy of Diogo and Andr’s family, friends, teammates, and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss. We will continue to provide them with our full support,” the club said.