Wimbledon: Bopanna-Ebden Crashes Out After Defeat Against Jebens-Frantzen

London [UK]: Star Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden crashed out of the Wimbledon 2024 after their defeat in the second-round match on Saturday. The Indo-Aussie duo of Bopanna-Ebden conceded defeat to Hendrik Jebens and Constantin Frantzen of Germany 6-3, 7-6(7-4). The game lasted for one hour and 18 minutes.

Bopanna and Ebden failed to control the match in the opening stage and gave their opponents Jebens and Frantzen a 4-1 lead without any struggle.

However, the reigning Australian Open winners pulled things back at 5-3 but failed to prevent their opponents from winning the first set. In the second set, both the pairs matched each other game-for-game and were inseparable at 6-6. Following this, the game went to the tie-break set, where Jebens-Frantzen took a 5-3 lead and clinched a 7-4 victory to march their way into the third round of the tournament.

Earlier in the Wimbledon 2024, Indian ace tennis player Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti also crashed out from the second round of the tournament after conceding defeat against German duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz 6-4, 4-6, 3-6. The Indo-French duo sealed a win in the first set after a tight fight with the opponents. The second set too was a close affair, with both pairs not giving away any advantage in the first nine games. But in the end, Bhambri-Olivetti's error saw the Germans win the second set of the match.

In the final set, the Germans dominated and won it by 3-6 pushing the Indo-French duo from the prestigious tournament. India's campaign at the Wimbledon 2024 ended as Bopanna and Bhambri were ousted from the tournament. N Balaji and Sumit Nagal also crashed out in the men's doubles.