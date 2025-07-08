From Kohli To Federer - Multiple Sportspeople Attend Wimbledon 2025 To Watch Djokovic In Action

Hyderabad: Novak Djokovic beat Australian rival Alex de Minaur in the fourth-round fixture. Although he beat his opponent 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to progress ahead in the tournament, the presence of several sports stars was the talk of the town in the match.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attend the match

Star India batter Virat Kohli attended the match along with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma. Kohli was left in awe after watching the impressive gameplay of the 24-time Grand Slam champion and also expressed it on his Instagram handle as well.

The former Indian captain took to his Instagram handle to congratulate the Serb on his victory.

“What a match, it was business as usual for the gladiator @djokernole.”

Several other sports stars in attendance

Not only Virat Kohli, but many other stars from the sports fraternity also spectated Djokovic in action. Star England batter Joe Root and veteran pacer James Anderson were also spotted in the stands for the encounter.

Eight-time champion Roger Federer was also in attendance to watch his old rival come back in the match after losing the first set. After his win, Djokovic praised Federer, mentioning his impressive record and also made a cheeky remark saying he had won the match during Federer’s presence in the stands.

"I mean, it's probably the first time he's actually watching me-and I ended up winning the match. I'd lost the previous couple, so it was good to break that curse. It's fantastic to have Roger here: a huge champion, someone I've admired and respected deeply," Djokovic said during his on-court interview.

“We've shared the stage for so many years, and it's wonderful to have him back at his favourite tournament, and in this setting. He's by far the most successful player here-without question,” he added.

Djokovic will next play in the quarterfinals against Flavio Cobolli, who beat Marin ili 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-3) in a hard-fought fourth-round match.