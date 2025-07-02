ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2025: Tournament Witnesses New Record As Seeded Players Crash Out On First Two Days

Hyderabad: Wimbledon 2025 has got off to a surprising start as the tournament has witnessed several upsets so far. Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova have cruised into the second round, along with some big names like Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner.

The opening round of the grass-court Grand Slam has also witnessed several seeded players crash out, which might make things interesting with new unseeded players emerging from the blocks. Such a scenario can lead to an impressive performance from a relatively unfancied player or two.

23 seeded players out of the first round

While some of the big players like Alcaraz have advanced into the second round, some of them have also been eliminated in the opening round. Men’s third seed, Alexander Zverev, and the women’s second seed, Coco Gauff, who beat Sabalenka to secure her maiden French Open title, are some of the biggest stars of the sport who have crashed out in the opening round of the tournament.