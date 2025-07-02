Wimbledon 2025: Tournament Witnesses New Record As Seeded Players Crash Out On First Two Days

Hyderabad: Wimbledon 2025 has got off to a surprising start as the tournament has witnessed several upsets so far. Defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Barbora Krejcikova have cruised into the second round, along with some big names like Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner.
The opening round of the grass-court Grand Slam has also witnessed several seeded players crash out, which might make things interesting with new unseeded players emerging from the blocks. Such a scenario can lead to an impressive performance from a relatively unfancied player or two.
23 seeded players out of the first round
While some of the big players like Alcaraz have advanced into the second round, some of them have also been eliminated in the opening round. Men’s third seed, Alexander Zverev, and the women’s second seed, Coco Gauff, who beat Sabalenka to secure her maiden French Open title, are some of the biggest stars of the sport who have crashed out in the opening round of the tournament.
❌ Zverev (3)— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 1, 2025
❌ Musetti (7)
❌ Rune (8)
❌ Medvedev (9)
❌ Cerundolo (16)
❌ Humbert (18)
❌ Popyrin (20)
❌ Tsitsipas (24)
❌ Shapovalov (27)
❌ Bublik (28)
❌ Michelsen (30)
❌ Griekspoor (31)
❌ Berrettini (32)
Equalling the all-time record for most seeds to lose in Round 1… pic.twitter.com/yDjBINCSxk
Zverev conceded a defeat by 7-6(3) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4 in a thrilling encounter against France’s Arthur Rinderknech. Two-time Grand Slam winner Gauff was beaten by Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska 7-6(3) 6-1.
The trio of Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune and Daniil Medvedev have also been knocked out of the tournament in the first round. Also, third seed Jessica Pegula, fifth seed Qinwen Zheng and ninth seed Paula Badosa from the women’s singles.
Most top-seed exists in the first round
The grass-court Grand Slam has witnessed a record number of players crashing out from the first round. Eight of the top-10 seeds from the men’s and women’s singles draws have failed to advance beyond the opening round, which is the highest at a Grand Slam in the Open era, according to Opta.
" it's the win of her career."— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2025
no.1 court is stunned as dayana yastremska defeats no.2 seed coco gauff 7-6(3), 6-1 😲#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/pZYylWHcs8
In the men’s singles draw, 13 seeds have exited in the first round. It is the highest number since 32 seeds were introduced in Wimbledon in 2001. In the women’s singles draw, 10 seeds have taken an exit route in the first round of the tournament.