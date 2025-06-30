Wimbledon 2025 Preview: Live Streaming, Telecast, Schedule, Prize Money And Much More

Hyderabad: The third Grand Slam of the year, Wimbledon 2025, will kick off from June 30 after the conclusion of the highly entertaining Australian Open and French Open earlier this year. The 138th edition of the Grass Court Grand Slam introduced a major technological change in its history of 147 years. The tournament will witness the use of the fully automated electronic line-calling system, instead of human line judges.
A mix of young and experienced players will participate in the Wimbledon 2025. In the men’s singles, there are strong contenders like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev for the title.
In the women’s singles, all the attention will be on Aryna Sabalenka and French Open champion Coco Gauff. Iga Świątek and local girl Emma Raducanu will also be amongst the top picks to lift the silverware.
Wimbledon 2025 Prize Money
The total pool of the prize money in Wimbledon 2025 is a record 53.5 million pounds ( ₹567.1 crore approximately). The prize money from the previous edition has witnessed 7 % hike from this year. Both the men’s and women’s champions will earn 3 million each for scripting a title run - an 11% jump from 2024. Doubles champions will get 680,000 pounds, while the mixed doubles pair who will win the title will get 135,000 pounds.
Wimbledon 2025 prize money in men's & women's singles
- First round: 66,000 pounds
- Second round: 99,000 pounds
- Third round: 152,000 pounds
- Round of 16: 240,000 pounds
- Quarterfinals: 400,000 pounds
- Semi-finals: 775,000 pounds
- Runner-up: 1,520,000 pounds
- Champion: 3,000,000 pounds
Wimbledon 2025 prize money in men's & women's doubles
- First round: 16,500 pounds
- Second round: 26,000 pounds
- Third round: 43,750 pounds
- Quarterfinals: 87,500 pounds
- Semifinals: 174,000 pounds
- Runners-up: 345,000 pounds
- Champion: 680,000 pounds
Wimbledon 2025 prize money in mixed doubles
- First round: 4,500 pounds
- Second round: 9,000 pounds
- Quarterfinals: 17,500 pounds
- Semifinals: 34,000 pounds
- Runners-up: 68,000 pounds
- Champion: 135,000 pounds
Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details
When will Wimbledon 2025 begin?
The third Grand Slam of the year, Wimbledon 2025, will start on Monday, June 30.
Where the Wimbledon 2025 matches will be held?
All matches of the tournament are to be played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, England.
Where to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon 2025 in India?
The live telecast of the tournament matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the tournament in India?
JioHotstar will show the live stream of all the Wimbledon 2025 matches in India via their app and website.