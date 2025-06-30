ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2025 Preview: Live Streaming, Telecast, Schedule, Prize Money And Much More

Ground staff members pull the covers over the court during the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, southwest London ( AFP )

Hyderabad: The third Grand Slam of the year, Wimbledon 2025, will kick off from June 30 after the conclusion of the highly entertaining Australian Open and French Open earlier this year. The 138th edition of the Grass Court Grand Slam introduced a major technological change in its history of 147 years. The tournament will witness the use of the fully automated electronic line-calling system, instead of human line judges.

A mix of young and experienced players will participate in the Wimbledon 2025. In the men’s singles, there are strong contenders like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev for the title.

In the women’s singles, all the attention will be on Aryna Sabalenka and French Open champion Coco Gauff. Iga Świątek and local girl Emma Raducanu will also be amongst the top picks to lift the silverware.

Wimbledon 2025 Prize Money

The total pool of the prize money in Wimbledon 2025 is a record 53.5 million pounds ( ₹567.1 crore approximately). The prize money from the previous edition has witnessed 7 % hike from this year. Both the men’s and women’s champions will earn 3 million each for scripting a title run - an 11% jump from 2024. Doubles champions will get 680,000 pounds, while the mixed doubles pair who will win the title will get 135,000 pounds.

Wimbledon 2025 prize money in men's & women's singles