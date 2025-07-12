ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2025 Final: Jannik Sinner Surpasses Roger Federer To Achieve Huge Milestone

With his win, Sinner denied Djokovic a chance to enter the 7th consecutive final. The World No.1 has registered a win over the Serbian in the back-to-back Grand Slams. The 38-year-old has not won a major title since the 2023 French Open.

Hyderabad: Jannik Sinner dished out a dominant performance in the men’s singles semi-final of Wimbledon 2025 and defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets. They beat the opponent by a comprehensive scoreline of 6-3, 6-3 and 6-4 to secure their maiden final appearance.

With the victory, the Italian etched his name in the history books. Sinner has now entered the final of each of last year’s Grand Slams, including wins in the 2024 US Open and 2025 Australian Open.

Sinner has become the youngest player to reach the final of four consecutive Grand Slams and the first player to achieve the unique feat before turning 24. He bettered the world record of Roger Federer, which was set in 2006, according to the stats provided by Opta Ace.

He is also the second-youngest player to make it to the final of all four Grand Slams, just behind Jim Courier (22 years, 308 days). Also, the 23-year-old is fourth in the list of players who have lost the fewest games in history on their way to a Wimbledon final (56) behind Federer (52, 2006), Connors (54, 1975) and McEnroe (54, 1982).

He has also become the first player to win nine sets in a row against Djokovic, shattering Federer’s record (7 in 2006 and 2007).

Sinner will play against two-time champion Alcaraz in the final of Wimbledon.