Wimbledon 2025: Sinner vs Alcaraz For Final; Djokovic’s Dream Of Winning 25th Grand Slam Shattered

Hyderabad: The Wimbledon 2025 has entered the final stages with Janik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz all set to lock horns in the final of the event. While Alcaraz will be aiming to win his third Wimbledon title in a row, Sinner will be eyeing to clinch the title in his first Wimbledon final appearance. Both players have faced each other in 12 contests so far, with Alcaraz having an edge thanks to eight wins against his American rival.

Sinner vs Alcaraz

Both players have locked horns on 12 occasions, and Alcaraz has a better record in the matchup. When it comes to the Grand Slams, Alcaraz’s domination is more evident. The duo have played against each other on four occasions, and the Spaniard has won three matches in the contest.

File Photo: Janik Sinner (AP)

En route to the final, Alcaraz never let a match turn into a five-setter despite facing a tough fight in the match against Jan-Lennard Struff and Andrey Rublev. Sinner also dominated for most of the matches on his road to the final, but luck also favoured him when he needed it most. In the fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian was ahead by two sets but had to retire mid-way due to an injury.

Alcaraz's four-set win over Fritz

Alcaraz entered his third consecutive Wimbledon final with a four-set victory over his American rival Taylor Fritz by 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6). Entering the contest, Alcaraz was considered the heavy favourite, but Fritz came out with a tough fight against the Spaniard.

Fritz had slammed 95 aces en route to his first Wimbledon semi-final, but the returning prowess of Alcaraz secured a break in the first game of the match. The 22-year-old had his eye checked midway through the set, but that didn’t affect his concentration, and he held his serve to pocket the first set by 6-4.

The American tennis star bounced back in the second set and capitalised on some sloppy gameplay from Alcaraz. He won the set with an ill-timed double-fault and two unforced errors at a decisive moment to bag the set by 7-5.

Alcaraz again dominated in the third set and achieved a decisive break with a combination of a drop shot and a lob shot in the third game of the third set. Fritz produced another gritty performance in the fourth set, forcing it into a tiebreaker. But Alcaraz proved to have superior gameplay

Sinner inks easy win over Djokovic

Janik Sinner outplayed Novak Djokovic in three straight sets. When 23-year-old Sinner was up against 38-year-old Djokovic, the difference between the power and stamina of both players was visible. It appeared as if the current version of Djokovic is up against Djokovic’s 2011 avatar.

Sinner made the Serbian tennis star run to all parts of the ground in the first two sets. Djokovic tried to bounce back in the third set with an aggressive gameplay and got to a solid start, breaking his opponent’s serve initially. However, the Italian wrapped up the set with a solid strokeplay and won the match in three straight sets.