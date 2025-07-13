ETV Bharat / sports

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 final: Live Streaming, Head-to-Head, All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final of Wimbledon 2025 on Sunday in a repetition of the French Open final. The two recently played in the title decider of the clay court Grand Slam, and Alcaraz emerged triumphant in the match. While the Spaniard will be aiming for his third consecutive title, Sinner will be aiming to win his maiden Wimbledon title.

Alcaraz is looking to become only the fifth man after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic to win three titles in a row. Alcaraz is in the form of his life, winning 24 matches in a row.

The upcoming clash is expected to be a thrilling contest, considering the duo had faced off in the longest-ever French Open final recently, which lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes. The Spaniard was two sets down, but he bounced back in the match, winning it by 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.

It was also the second-longest Grand Slam final after the 2012 Australian Open between Rafael Nadal and Djokovic, which spanned for around five hours and 53 minutes. Winning five matches on the trot against Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Janik Sinner - Road to final

Carlos Alcaraz

Semi-final: def. Taylor Fritz 6–4, 5–7, 6–3

Quarter-final: def. Cameron Norrie 6–2, 6–3, 6–3

Round of 16: def. Andrey Rublev 6–7(5), 6–3, 6–4, 6–4

Third Round: def. Jan-Lennard Struff 6–1, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4

Second Round: def. Oliver Tarvet 6–4, 6–4, 6–4

First Round: def. Fabio Fognini 7–5, 6–7(5), 7–5, 2–6, 6–1