Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon 2025 final: Live Streaming, Head-to-Head, All You Need To Know

Hyderabad: Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles final of Wimbledon 2025 on Sunday in a repetition of the French Open final. The two recently played in the title decider of the clay court Grand Slam, and Alcaraz emerged triumphant in the match. While the Spaniard will be aiming for his third consecutive title, Sinner will be aiming to win his maiden Wimbledon title.
Alcaraz is looking to become only the fifth man after Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic to win three titles in a row. Alcaraz is in the form of his life, winning 24 matches in a row.
The stage is set. The top two seeds face off.#CarlosAlcaraz vs. @janniksin it doesn’t get bigger than this!🔥— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 13, 2025
Will Alcaraz complete his 3-peat, or will Sinner lift his first-ever Wimbledon title?#Wimbledon2025 👉 Men's Singles Final, SUN, 13 JULY, 8:30 PM onwards On Star… pic.twitter.com/iL1uVmZdz3
The upcoming clash is expected to be a thrilling contest, considering the duo had faced off in the longest-ever French Open final recently, which lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes. The Spaniard was two sets down, but he bounced back in the match, winning it by 4-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6.
It was also the second-longest Grand Slam final after the 2012 Australian Open between Rafael Nadal and Djokovic, which spanned for around five hours and 53 minutes. Winning five matches on the trot against Sinner.
Carlos Alcaraz vs Janik Sinner - Road to final
Carlos Alcaraz
Semi-final: def. Taylor Fritz 6–4, 5–7, 6–3
Quarter-final: def. Cameron Norrie 6–2, 6–3, 6–3
Round of 16: def. Andrey Rublev 6–7(5), 6–3, 6–4, 6–4
Third Round: def. Jan-Lennard Struff 6–1, 3–6, 6–3, 6–4
Second Round: def. Oliver Tarvet 6–4, 6–4, 6–4
First Round: def. Fabio Fognini 7–5, 6–7(5), 7–5, 2–6, 6–1
Jannik Sinner
Semi-final: def. Novak Djokovic 6–3, 6–3, 6–4
Quarter-final: def. Ben Shelton 7–6(2), 6–4, 6–4
Round of 16: Jannik Sinner advanced (walkover vs. G. Dimitrov)
Third Round: def. Pedro Martnez 6–1, 6–3, 6–1
Second Round: def. Aleksander Vukic 6–1, 6–1, 6–3
First Round: def. Luca Nardi 6–4, 6–3, 6–0
Head-to-Head
Overall, both players have played 12 matches against each other. Carlos Alcaraz has won eight matches while Sinner has emerged triumphant in four matches. In the Grand Slams, the Spaniard has an upper hand, winning three out of the four matches. The only clash between the two on the Grass Court has been won by Sinner.
Sinner vs Alcaraz live streaming
When to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2025?
The final of Wimbledon 2025 between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will resume at 8:30 PM IST and 4 PM local time.
Where to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon 2025?
Star Sports have broadcasting rights for Wimbledon 2025, and so the audience can watch it on the Star Sports Network.