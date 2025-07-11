Wimbledon 2025: Amanda Anisimova Enters Maiden Grand Slam Final; Top Seed Sabalenka Knocked Out

Hyderabad: Amanda Anisimova’s fairytale run has led her to the final of Wimbledon 2025. The World No. 12 pulled off an upset in the semifinal in the Women’s singles, beating World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals on Thursday. Anisimova will be up against Paris 2024 bronze medallist Iga Świątek in the final of the tournament.
Maiden Grand Slam final appearance for Anisimova
The 13th seed inked her 13th career victory against a top-10 player in two hours and 36 minutes to appear in her first Grand Slam final.
“It was such a tough match and a little bit of a rollercoaster there,” Anisimova told the media, including Olympics.com, in her post-match press conference. “I struggled to hold my serve in the second set.
“It just goes to show when you miss a crucial point or lose a game, the margins are so slim, especially when you're playing, I mean, the number one in the world. She's such a tough player. I knew that I had to really dig deep and make as few mistakes as possible.”
Anisimova’s three-set win
The opening set of the encounter saw two stoppages for medical emergencies in the crowd, which was caused due to the humid heat. Eight break points were created by the American player, but the decisive one came after the scores were tied at 4-4, and a double fault by Sabalenka caused her to lose the opening set.
However, the 27-year-old bounced back in the match in the next set. An Anisimova double fault allowed her to break the serve of the opponent and hold it in the second set. The American player fended off four set points on her serve but Sabalenka capitalised on her service to bag the second set of the match.
The third set was another intense contest between the two. After an early exchange of breaks,
Anisimova secured a double break and was formidable with her strikes. But, Sabalenka never gave up and broke the opponent’s serve for the first time in four service games, which drew a standing ovation from the crowd.
Anisimova then bagged the match point to secure a spot in the final.
Sabalenka misses a big opportunity
Wimbledon will witness a new women’s champion for the eighth time in a row. However, Sabalenka missed out on an opportunity to make history. With the loss, she became the first woman player since Serena Williams to enter four consecutive Grand Slam finals.