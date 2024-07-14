Wimbledon Men's Singles 2024: Djokovic Vs Alcaraz Final Ticket Cost Rs 8,35,193; 'Most Expensive' In Sports History

London (England): The men’s singles Wimbledon final has broken every record as the ticket prices of the title clash have touched the sky, so much so that entry into the match is set to be the costliest among all sports in the world.

The summit clash will feature Novak Djokovic of Serbia playing against reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. In 2023 Wimbledon men’s final, Alcaraz had pipped Djokovic in an intense match.

Official individual tickets for the men’s singles Wimbledon final last year were priced at £255 (₹27,000), or £230 (₹24,400) for the back six rows of Centre Court, which are considered the worst seats to watch the high-profile battle from the stadium. The final takes place at 6.30 pm (IST) at All England Lawn Tennis Club Centre Court, Wimbledon in London.

American sports commentator Darren Rovell took to his X handle and highlighted the jaw-dropping prices of the tickets. “Djokovic-Alcaraz Wimbledon Final will be the most expensive get-in finals tickets in the history of sports,” Rovell wrote on X. “Right now, the WORST SEAT for Sunday is more than $10,000,” he added.

This mind-blowing amount equates to ₹8,35,193.50 in Indian currency. A total of 14,979 people can comfortably enjoy the final at Wimbledon’s Centre Court which is expected to be a very intense encounter. The total value of all seats at that price would be over a staggering ₹1200 crores.

In their previous meeting at Wimbledon final, first seed Alcaraz secured a historic victory over the second seed and seven-time champion Djokovic in five sets to win the title, 1–6, 7–6, 6–1, 3–6, 6–4. However, Djokovic defeated the 21-year-old in the French Open semi-final in Paris last year which was their previous meeting at Grand Slams. Djokovic holds a 3-2 record against Alcaraz. This head-to-head history adds an extra layer of intrigue to the final.

In 2023, Alcaraz also won two additional Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Madrid, while claiming his third major title at the French Open earlier this year, becoming the youngest man in history to have won grand slam singles titles on three different surfaces.

The 37-year-old Djokovic is on the cusp of equaling legendary Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles. A win would mark the Serbian’s 25th major championship, surpassing Margaret Court's career record of 24 Grand Slam titles.