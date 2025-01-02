Will There Be Last Dance For Rohit Sharma? Gambhir Evades Question On Indian Skipper's Inclusion In Sydney Test

Sydney: Amid all speculations of Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket, India head coach Gautam Gambhir evaded the question on Rohit's inclusion in the playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, January 1, 2025.

Rohit has been struggling with the form with the bat along with scathing criticism of his leadership. Rohit has scored just 619 runs in 26 innings at an average of 24.76 in 2024. If we talk about the ongoing BGT 2024-25, Rohit has managed only 31 runs in 5 innings across 3 Tests at a very meagre average of 6.20. This the worst ever performance by a visiting captain who bats in top-6.

In addition to it, during India's practice session on Thursday, it was observed that Rohit was the notable absentee in India's slip cordon. There were enough indications that India might bring back Shubman Gill at number three.

Another reason could be Rohit Sharma's age. Rohit is currently 37-year-old and will be nearing his 38th birthday by the time India's next Test series in July in England. Rohit, just like Melbourne, was last among recognised batters to enter the nets but this was after head coach Gautam Gambhir refused to confirm whether the out-of-form skipper will be at the toss on Friday morning.

"We will take a call on the playing XI after looking at the pitch," Gambhir gave a cryptic reply to a straight query on whether Rohit will play. If it happens, Rohit will become the first Indian captain to be dropped on account of poor form.

Previously, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Anil Kumble walked into Test retirements mid-series, citing their bodies could no longer take the rigours of the longest format. However, in Rohit's case, he will be dropped purely on the basis of form after the India coach made it clear that performance is the only thing that would keep a player in the dressing room helmed by him.

"Indian cricket's transition is in safe hands as long as there are honest people in the dressing room. Only criteria to be in that dressing room is performance," Gambhir said at the pre-match press conference.

Trailing 1-2, a win for Australia will seal their place in the final at the Lord's against South Africa. India, on other hand, not only require a win but also need Sri Lanka to not lose any of their two Tests at home against Pat Cummins' men.