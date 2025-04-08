Will Pucovski, Aged 27, Announces Retirement Due To A Series Of Concussions

Australia: Will Pucovski announces his retirement from all forms of cricket following a series of concussions. The 27-year-old called it a tough year and announced his decision to step away from the game after suffering multiple head injuries in his career.

The Victoria batter, with experience of one Test match in his career, was punctuated by concussions, and the last instance occurred during a Sheffield Shield match in March 2024, when he retired hurt after being hit on the helmet with a bouncer from Riley Meredith.

"I'm not going to be playing cricket again. It's been a really difficult year, to put it as simply as possible. The simple message is, I won't be playing at any level again,” Pucovski told SEN Radio on Tuesday.

"In the couple of months post that (last concussion) I struggled to get anything done, walking around the house was a struggle. My fiancée was annoyed because I didn't contribute to chores. I was sleeping a lot. From there, it's been a tough year; a lot of the symptoms didn't go away, which has led me to this decision. The first few months were horrendous, but things didn't leave me.”

An independent media panel recommended the Australian batter to be retired from the game.

"In my head, I didn't want to make an official call until I was symptom-free," Pucovski said. "When you're struggling, it's hard to make a huge decision. The medical panel recommended I retire and that was really difficult to come to terms with. I felt like I was coming over the hill with a few things,” he stated.

"Technically you can't make anyone retire from anything...it got made clear to me it was a strong recommendation, but the final decision ultimately was up to me.”

Pucovski, who was considered to be a future star in the Australian cricket made his debut against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2021. He scored 72 runs in the Test, including a half-century.