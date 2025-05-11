‘Will Never Go To Pakistan’ Says Daryl Mitchell; Tom Curran Cried Like A Baby After Suspension Of PSL

Hyderabad: New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell has vowed that he will never return to Pakistan to play cricket while England pacer Tom Curran ended up crying like a baby according to a report by Cricbuzz. The reactions from both the cricketers came after they learnt about airport closure.

Bangladesh spinner Rishad Hossain revealed the details and told the details of the plight of the overseas players participating in the Pakistan Super League. The PSL was postponed indefinitely due to the military tensions between India and Pakistan, which started escalating on May 7 after India’s strategic response to the Pahalgam Terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

The PCB was initially pondering upon the option of shifting the remainder of the tournament to UAE, but the Emirates Cricket Board rejected the offer citing security concerns according to media reports. Thus, the tournament was suspended after a few hours of BCCI announcing the decision to stall the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

The foreign players in the PSL were flown out to UAE from where they took the connecting flights to their respective destinations.

Rishad said that his Lahore Qalandars teammates were very frightened.

"Foreign players like Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Kushal Perera, David Wiese, Tom Curran... all of them were so frightened... Landing in Dubai, Mitchell told me that he would never go to Pakistan again, especially in this kind of scenario. Overall, they all were horrified," said Rishad.

"He (Tom Curran) went to the airport, but heard that the airport was closed. Then he started crying like a little child, that it took two or three people to handle him," he added.

Eight matches of the tournament were yet to be played including play-off matches and final. However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to postpone the tournament considering the tense situation between India and Pakistan at the Line of Control (LOC).