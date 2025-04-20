MS Dhoni To Miss CSK vs MI IPL 'El Clasico'?

Mumbai: Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni could miss the upcoming return leg of this year's IPL Clasico between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday, April 20.

MS Dhoni, who returned as CSK's captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow fracture, was seen struggling with back pain, and images of a support staff member applying a spray on his back captured the attention of the fans and cricketing fraternity. Dhoni, the joint-most successful captain of the tournament, has led CSK in two games of the season and has won one game against LSG, with one loss.

The 41-year-old MS Dhoni was struggling with a knee injury last season. This season, after the loss against the Rajasthan Royals, coach Stephen Fleming had said that MS Dhoni can't bat for 10 overs as the legendary wicketkeeper's fitness isn't what it used to be in the past.

MS Dhoni (IANS)

"MS judges it. His body is; his knees aren't what they used to be. And he's moving okay, but there's still an attrition aspect to it. He can't bat 10 overs running full-stick. So he will gauge on the day what he can give us. If the game's in the balance like today, he will go a little bit earlier, and he backs other players when other opportunities are up. So he's balancing that," Fleming said.

CSK are coming to this game on the back of a win, but they have lost five games on the trot. However, Dhoni's return to Wankhede could inspire the team, while management and fans will be hoping his leadership will propel them to revive their campaign. CSK have bolstered their batting lineup with Dewald Brevis joining the side ahead of the game against MI. They have also roped in 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Mhatre plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket and brings experience of playing in these conditions.

On the other hand, Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians have finally found the momentum with two consecutive wins over Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). With Rohit Sharma scoring confidently 26 runs off 16 balls, Ryan Rickelton getting some runs under his belt and Will Jacks finding his mojo, coupled with in-form Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and captain Pandya, makes them a formidable batting lineup. The return of Jasprit Bumrah after injury has further strengthened MI's bowling lineup. Hence, the stage is set for yet another thriller at the Wankhede Stadium.