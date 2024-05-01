Will Definitely Win A Medal In Paris Olympics, Says Sailor Netra Kumanan

Chennai: A felicitation ceremony was held for Netra Kumanan, who has been selected for the Paris Olympics in the sailing competition category by SRM University at their campus in Guindy, Chennai.

SRM University Chancellor T.R.Paarivendhar presented a check of Rs 25 lakh to sailor Netra Kumanan as an incentive. A facility related to swimming on the university campus will be named Nethra Kumanan.

"I will definitely win a medal in the Paris Olympics in July. I am happy to be selected from Tamil Nadu as India's representative. I have qualified for the Indian team for the second time in the Olympics," Kumanan said in an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat.

"Also, I have been training for the Olympics for the past three months. I am training at a faster pace knowing the weather in Paris. As for Paris, the water can be both cold and warm, and the competition will be fiercer as the competition takes place on water that sits in high winds. I have done my best to do anything in my competition," she added.

"It was in Chennai that I started training for competitive sailing and Chennai is still my favorite place. The Tamil Nadu government has been very helpful in my training, providing incentives for training and my travel expenses has been very helpful," she concluded.