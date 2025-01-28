ETV Bharat / sports

Wicket-Keepers With Most Dismissals In Champions Trophy History

Hyderabad: Wicketkeepers are one of the most demanding players in cricket, requiring quick reflexes, sharp focus, and tactical awareness. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has seen some remarkable wicket keepers who have played pivotal roles in their teams’ successes.

The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy 2025 will commence from February 19, 2025, with final scheduled on March 9, 2025. India will begin the Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with the match against Bangaldesh on February 20, followed by the match vs Pakistan on February 23 and vs New Zealand on March 02.

Here’s a list of the top 10 Wicketkeepers With Most Dismissals in ICC Champions Trophy history:

5. Brendon McCullum (New Zealand)

Brendon McCullum, former New Zealand skipper, is known for his explosive batting and aggressive captaincy and is a very underrated wicket-taker. However, his stats speak for him. His wicket keeping skills shone brightly in the ICC Champions Trophy editions between 2004 and 2013. Across 14 matches, McCullum managed 15 dismissals, comprising 14 catches and a stumping. His best performance in an innings included 4 dismissals.

4. Mark Boucher (South Africa)

Mark Boucher, who holds the record for most dismissals by a wicket-taker in international cricket, was the most dependable wicketkeeper for South Africa during his ICC Champions Trophy appearances between 1998 and 2009. Over 17 matches, he accounted for 19 dismissals, including 17 catches and 2 stumpings.