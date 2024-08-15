WI vs SA Second Test: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast, Venue

The second test between South Africa and West Indies was started at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, August 15. The South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat after the first match ended in a draw, with rain playing spoilsport.
In light of the series opener ending in a draw, attention will now turn to the second test match. Both teams will be aiming to emerge victorious in the match and the series, as this would improve their position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table.
At present, West Indies are at the bottom, while South Africa are placed seventh in the WTC standings.
🪙 TOSS | #SAvWI 🇿🇦🏝️— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 15, 2024
South Africa won the toss and will bat first.🏏
The 2nd and final test is about to get underway! 👊
Piedt and Burger ⬅️
Ngidi and Rickelton ➡️
Here is our Starting XI #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#SAvWI pic.twitter.com/O20xe4T7X5
WI vs SA: Head-to-head in tests
Both nations have squared off against each other 33 times in the longest format of the game. Out of these, West Indies have just won three matches, whereas South Africa have won 22 games while eight games ended in draws.
Matches Played: 33
West Indies: 3
South Africa: 22
Draws: 8
When to watch WI vs SA 2nd test? Timing details
The final match of the two-match test series between West Indies and South Africa is scheduled to begin on August 15th at 7:30 PM IST. The toss took place at 7 PM IST and the match will get underway in the next 30 minutes.
Toss timing: 7:00 PM IST / 1:30 PM GMT / 9:30 AM LOCAL
Where to watch WI vs SA 2nd test in India and in West Indies?
The live streaming of the WI vs SA 2nd test match will be available on the Fan Code App in India. In the Caribbean Islands, viewers can watch the second test between WI and SA live on RUSH SPORTS channels on TV, broadband, and mobile.
India: Fan Code App
West Indies: RUSH SPORTS
South Africa: Supersports