WI vs SA Second Test: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast, Venue

The second test between South Africa and West Indies was started at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, August 15. The South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat after the first match ended in a draw, with rain playing spoilsport.

In light of the series opener ending in a draw, attention will now turn to the second test match. Both teams will be aiming to emerge victorious in the match and the series, as this would improve their position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 points table.

At present, West Indies are at the bottom, while South Africa are placed seventh in the WTC standings.

WI vs SA: Head-to-head in tests

Both nations have squared off against each other 33 times in the longest format of the game. Out of these, West Indies have just won three matches, whereas South Africa have won 22 games while eight games ended in draws.

Matches Played: 33

West Indies: 3

South Africa: 22