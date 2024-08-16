ETV Bharat / sports

Bowlers Rock, Batters Shock: Pacers Wreak Havoc As 17-wickets Fall On Single Day Of Test Match

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Aug 16, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

The first-day of the ongoing second Test between South Africa and West Indies at Province Stadium in Guyana was dominated by pacer from both sides as a total of 17 wickets have fallen on the opening day of the match. West Indies' rising star Shamar Joseph was the pick of the bowlers.

Tristan Stubbs (South Africa and West Indies Second Test Day 1) (AFP)

Providence (Guyana): Fast bowlers from both sides ruled the second test between South Africa and West Indies as 17 wickets fell on the opening day at the Province Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

Shamar Joseph, who helped his side register a historic win in Brisbane against the hosts Australia, showcased his skills and ability to take wickets, picking up his third five-wicket haul, conceding a mere 33 runs while playing his maiden match at home soil. He got the support from Jayden Seals taking three wickets as the formidable batting lineup of Proteas was bundled out on a total 160 after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat.

Then seam-bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder claimed four wickets for the Temba Bavuma-led side, picking a wicket in each of his first three overs. This was a career-best 4-18 overall to leave the West Indies reeling at 97 for seven at stumps, trailing by 63 runs.

Former Windies skipper Holder top-scored for the home side with 33 not out while off-spinner Dan Piedt, who made his comeback to the national side, was unbeaten on 38 for South Africa. Piedt and Nandre Burger (23) combined for a record 10th-wicket partnership of 63 to help give South Africa the first-day advantage.

Fast bowlers took 15 of the 17 wickets and bowled 68 of the 82.2 overs. The teams played to a rain-affected draw in the first test in Trinidad. The winner of this encounter will win the series by 1-0. The two-test series will be followed by three Twenty20 matches.

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

