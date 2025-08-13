WI vs PAK: West Indies End 34-Year Drought With Largest ODI Victory Against Pakistan

Hyderabad: West Indies earned their first bilateral ODI series win against Pakistan since 1991 with a dominating 202-run win at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday. Shai Hope’s scintillating knock of unbeaten 120 runs and Caribbean pacer Jayden Seales’ impressive six-wicket haul led the West Indies team to the historic triumph.

West Indies break losing momentum

The series provided a much-needed boost to the West Indies side after their recent defeats in Test and T20 formats against Australia and Pakistan. Notably, a two-day emergency summit was held recently aimed at improving the Caribbean cricket’s performance, which was attended by legends like Brian Lara and Clive Lloyd as well.

"I'm extremely proud of the team," said the West Indies captain.

"There's been a lot of stress on negatives in the game but now there are positives to shout about for West Indies cricket," Hope added.

West Indies win by 202 runs.

West Indies amassed a formidable total of 294/6 with Shai Hope playing a stellar knock laced with five sixes and ten fours. He formed a crucial seventh-wicket partnership with Justin Greaves (43 Not Out).

Jayden Seales picked six wickets for the West Indies team (AFP)

Pakistan’s batting unit was in trouble right from the start, and they were wrapped up for a paltry total of 92 in 29.2 overs. Jayden Seales shone with the ball, producing figures of 6/18 from 7.2 overs.

Series win by 2-1

The series win marked a turnaround in the momentum for the West Indies, who had lost eight consecutive matches to Australia and the T20 series by 2-1 to Pakistan. The emergency summit was held after they were bundled out for just 27 runs in their second innings of the third Test.

After losing the first match of the series to Pakistan by five wickets, the West Indies bounced back to level the series with a five-wicket victory in the second fixture. The decisive third match marked a dramatic end as Abrar Ahmed got run out by Chase for a golden duck.

The comprehensive win showcased West Indies’ resilience and potential for improvement in international cricket.