WI vs PAK: West Indies Break Six-Match Losing Streak With Last-Ball Win Against Pakistan In 2nd T20I

Hyderabad: Jason Holder was the star of the show as West Indies registered a two-wicket win over Pakistan and broke the six-match losing streak on Saturday, August 2. Holder bowled an impressive spell, taking four wickets while conceding only 19 runs and also scored the winning shot for the Caribbean side on the last ball to seal the deal.

First win for West Indies after six losses

It was the first victory in seven T20Is for the Caribbean side as they entered the series on the back of a 5-0 loss against Australia. The team also suffered a defeat against Pakistan in the first match of the series, but bounced back with a win in the second fixture.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat. However, their batters struggled thanks to a prolific spell from Jason Holder. Salman Ali Agha (38) and Hasan Nawaz (40) played a key role with the bat to help the Men in Green breach the 130-run mark. The duo helped the team recover from 53/4 in the 10th over. Gudakesh Motie also picked a couple of wickets.

In response, the West Indies batters also struggled while chasing a low total, as Mohammad Nawaz and Saim Ayub picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

The game went down to the wire as West Indies needed eight runs from the last over and three from the last ball. Holder led them over the line with a boundary, and the West Indies equalled the series 1-1 with a thrilling triumph.

Jason Holder becomes the highest wicket-taker for the West Indies

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder scripted history as he became the leading wicket-taker for the team in T20 cricket. Coming into the match, he had taken 77 T20I wickets, just one short of Dwayne Bravo (77), who was the highest wicket-taker for the Caribbean team in the shortest format of the game. Holder surpassed his compatriot with the dismissal of Mohammad Nawaz in the 19th over.