WI vs PAK 2nd ODI: West Indies Beat Pakistan For First Time In Six Years To Level The Series

Hyderabad: Roston Chase’s all-round performance and a quickfire knock from Sherfane Rutherford helped West Indies seal a five-wicket victory in the second ODI against Pakistan after losing the opening encounter. The series is now levelled at 1-1 with the third and decider game of the series to be played on August 12. Notably, the Caribbean team beat Pakistan for the first time in six years.

West Indies beat Pakistan in ODIs after six years

The Caribbean team beat Pakistan in the ODI cricket after six years. They had last scored a win over Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup, beating Sarafaraz Ahmed and Co. by seven wickets. Following that, the two nations played a three-match series in 2022, during which Pakistan secured a clean sweep over the opposition.

Now, after losing the first match of the series, West Indies bounced back with an easy win over the visitors.

Chase and Rutherford play key roles in the victory

Chase controlled the chase for the hosts with a knock of 49 runs from 47 deliveries as they had a target of 181 runs in 35 overs in a rain-affected game. Rutherford provided much-needed momentum to the innings with 45 runs from 33 deliveries as West Indies won the match with five balls to spare.

Pakistan were put in to bat by West Indies captain Shai Hope after winning the toss. Openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique hit boundaries in the powerplay, but there were a lot of dot balls in between. Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals, and so the run-scoring became an issue for them. The team managed to muster only 171/7 from 37 overs.

West Indies’ chase didn’t get off to a good start as they lost openers Brandon King (1) and Evin Lewis (7) inside the first four overs. However, Shai Hope (32), Rutherford (45) and Chase (49 Not Out) played handy knocks to help the team cross the finish line.

Chase received the Player of the Match award for his all-round performance, which helped the team secure a win over their rivals.