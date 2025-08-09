WI vs PAK 1st ODI: Hasan Nawaz Shines On Debut As Pakistan Beat West Indies By Five Wickets

Hyderabad: Pakistan has taken a 1-0 lead in the series by defeating the host West Indies by 5 wickets in the first game of the three-match ODI series. In the first match played at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, the entire West Indies team was reduced to 280 runs in 49 overs. In reply, Pakistan achieved the target of 281 runs in 48.5 overs while losing 5 wickets. The second match of the series will be played on August 10.

Hasan Nawaz's ODI debut

Pakistani batter Hasan Nawaz made his ODI debut against the West Indies. Pakistani team manager Naveed Akram Cheema presented Hasan Nawaz with his debut cap, and fellow players and support staff expressed their best wishes for the debutant

Pakistan beat West Indies in 1st ODI (AP)

Nawaz’s stellar knock on debut

For Pakistan, Babar Azam scored 47 runs while Mohammad Rizwan played a knock of 53 runs. But, Hasan Nawaz stole the limelight with his match-winning innings of not out 63 runs in 54 balls, laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes. Also, his teammate Hussain Talat remained unbeaten after scoring 41 runs in 37 balls. Hasan Nawaz was awarded the Player of the Match award.

Shaheen Afridi’s four-wicket haul

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi picked four wickets for Pakistan, playing a key role in restricting the opposition to a total of 280. He conceded 51 runs from eight overs, and his spell also included the prized scalps of Brandon King and Shai Hope. Naseem Shah also played a significant role, taking three wickets.

Easy win for Pakistan

The 281-run chase was a decent one for Pakistan as their batting unit dished out a team effort to complete the chase. Hasan Nawaz scored an unbeaten fifty while Mohammad Rizwan also amassed a half-century. The team took down the target with seven balls to spare and also took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.