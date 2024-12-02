ETV Bharat / sports

WI vs BAN 2nd Test: Jayden Seales Etches His Name In Record Books With A Sensational Spell Against Bangladesh

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales inked his name in the record books with an impressive spell in the second Test against Bangladesh.

WI vs BAN 2nd Test
File Photo: Jayden Seales (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jamaica: West Indian pacer Jayden Seales entered his name in the record book on Monday by dismantling the Bangladesh batting unit with his brilliant spell. On Day 2 of the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies, Seales breathed fire and troubled the opposition batters delivering the most economical spell in Test cricket since 1978.

Seales leaked just 5 runs in 15.5 overs and took four wickets to bowl a record spell. His economy of just 0.31 is the seventh-best in the game and he surpassed Jim Laker who had an economy of just 0.37 against South Africa. The record for the most economical spell in Test cricket currently belongs to India's Bapu Nadkarni who conceded just five runs in the 32 overs against England in 1964.

Seals overtakes Umesh Yadav

The record of bowling the most economical spell since 1978 belonged to India’s Umesh Yadav earlier. He leaked just nine runs from 21 overs which included 16 maidens while playing against South Africa in 2015.

Most economical four-fer

Seales bowled the most economical four-wicket haul in the cricket history. The previous record was owned by Pakistan's Pervez Sajjad who had an economy of 0.41 runs per over. The Pakistan bowler conceded just five runs in the 12 overs including eight maidens vs New Zealand in 1965.

Bangladesh all out on 164

The duo of Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph worked in tandem to rip apart the opposition batting unit. Seales picked four wickets while Shamar took three wickets to bundle out Bangladesh on a total of 164. West Indies then responded with 70/1 by the end of the second day’s proceedings.

Jamaica: West Indian pacer Jayden Seales entered his name in the record book on Monday by dismantling the Bangladesh batting unit with his brilliant spell. On Day 2 of the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies, Seales breathed fire and troubled the opposition batters delivering the most economical spell in Test cricket since 1978.

Seales leaked just 5 runs in 15.5 overs and took four wickets to bowl a record spell. His economy of just 0.31 is the seventh-best in the game and he surpassed Jim Laker who had an economy of just 0.37 against South Africa. The record for the most economical spell in Test cricket currently belongs to India's Bapu Nadkarni who conceded just five runs in the 32 overs against England in 1964.

Seals overtakes Umesh Yadav

The record of bowling the most economical spell since 1978 belonged to India’s Umesh Yadav earlier. He leaked just nine runs from 21 overs which included 16 maidens while playing against South Africa in 2015.

Most economical four-fer

Seales bowled the most economical four-wicket haul in the cricket history. The previous record was owned by Pakistan's Pervez Sajjad who had an economy of 0.41 runs per over. The Pakistan bowler conceded just five runs in the 12 overs including eight maidens vs New Zealand in 1965.

Bangladesh all out on 164

The duo of Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph worked in tandem to rip apart the opposition batting unit. Seales picked four wickets while Shamar took three wickets to bundle out Bangladesh on a total of 164. West Indies then responded with 70/1 by the end of the second day’s proceedings.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WEST INDIES VS BANGLADESHWI VS BANJAYDEN SEALESJAYDEN SEALES ECONOMICAL SPELL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.