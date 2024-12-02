WI vs BAN 2nd Test: Jayden Seales Etches His Name In Record Books With A Sensational Spell Against Bangladesh

Jamaica: West Indian pacer Jayden Seales entered his name in the record book on Monday by dismantling the Bangladesh batting unit with his brilliant spell. On Day 2 of the second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies, Seales breathed fire and troubled the opposition batters delivering the most economical spell in Test cricket since 1978.

Seales leaked just 5 runs in 15.5 overs and took four wickets to bowl a record spell. His economy of just 0.31 is the seventh-best in the game and he surpassed Jim Laker who had an economy of just 0.37 against South Africa. The record for the most economical spell in Test cricket currently belongs to India's Bapu Nadkarni who conceded just five runs in the 32 overs against England in 1964.

Seals overtakes Umesh Yadav

The record of bowling the most economical spell since 1978 belonged to India’s Umesh Yadav earlier. He leaked just nine runs from 21 overs which included 16 maidens while playing against South Africa in 2015.

Most economical four-fer

Seales bowled the most economical four-wicket haul in the cricket history. The previous record was owned by Pakistan's Pervez Sajjad who had an economy of 0.41 runs per over. The Pakistan bowler conceded just five runs in the 12 overs including eight maidens vs New Zealand in 1965.

Bangladesh all out on 164

The duo of Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph worked in tandem to rip apart the opposition batting unit. Seales picked four wickets while Shamar took three wickets to bundle out Bangladesh on a total of 164. West Indies then responded with 70/1 by the end of the second day’s proceedings.