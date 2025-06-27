ETV Bharat / sports

WI vs AUS: A Send-Off To Pat Cummins Results In 15 % Fine On Match Fee For Jayden Seales

West Indies pacer has suffered a setback despite taking a five-wicket haul in the ongoing Test against Australia.

Jayden Seales fined 15 per cent of match fee
File Photo: Jayden Seales (AP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 27, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST

Hyderabad: The West Indies have coped with a blow in the first Test against Australia despite getting a 10-run lead in the first innings. Fast bowler Jayden Seales has been fined 15 per cent of his match fees for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The bowler was penalised for his celebration on the first day of the opening Test between Australia and the West Indies.

Jayden Seales was punished by the ICC

ICC has mentioned in their statement that the pace bowler has been penalised under Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

“Seales was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” ICC said in a statement.

Seals gets a demerit point

The statement from the ICC further added that one demerit point has been added to his portfolio.

“In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Seales, for whom it was the second offence in a 24-month period, taking his tally of demerit points in a 24-month period to two,” it added.

Send-off to Cummins results in punishment

The incident occurred in the 55th over of the innings when Seales gestured in the direction of the pavilion after dismissing Pat Cummins. The 23-year-old admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the avagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Thus, it eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nitin Menon, third umpire Adrian Holdstock, and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite levelled the charge on the Caribbean pacer.

Seales had received earlier demerit points during a Test match against Bangladesh in Kingston, Jamaica, on December 3, 2024.

