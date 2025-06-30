WI vs AUS: Steve Smith Provides Update On His Finger Injury Ahead Of Grenada Test

Hyderabad: Steve Smith has stated that he hasn’t felt any pain from the finger injury he sustained during the World Test Championship 2023-25 final against South Africa at Lord’s, where the team conceded a defeat. He also added that he has recovered well and expressed confidence in cutting the second fixture.

Smith dislocated his finger while taking a catch in the slips in the final of the ICC event and was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment. The right-handed batter didn’t require any surgery, but he missed the opening Test against the West Indies. Australia won the match by 159 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ahead of the second Test, the 36-year-old said while commenting on his return to the squad that he is confident about returning for the fixture.

"For me, it'll just feel like training as normal, I think," Smith was quoted as saying by ICC.

"I don't really feel any pain or anything. (It's) just getting used to the splint on and the slightly limited movement. It's not too bad, I've got a lot of movement there now, so that feels good. Hitting the ball felt completely fine.”

Smith is usually known for fielding in the slip cordon. However, he hinted that he might not be present in the slips for the Australian team in the second Test.

"Fielding some balls in front of the wicket will probably be the strangest thing for me, I don't think I've ever done that in a Test match. Fielding at either probably mid-on or mid-off or fine leg, is a bit different to standing at the second or first slip."

Josh Inglis might have to sit out of the playing XI as he came out with scores of only five and 12 in the opening Test. Smith has a stellar record against the Caribbean side, racking up 872 runs with an average of 124.57 laced with three centuries and as many fifties.