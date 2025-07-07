WI vs AUS: Australia Beat West Indies By 133 Runs To Seal Test Series

Hyderabad: After wrapping the first Test of the series inside three days, Australia continued their winning momentum in the second Test as well, beating the home side by 133 runs in Grenada. After setting a target of 277 for West Indies, the tourists decimated the Caribbean batting lineup to bundle them out in 34.3 overs to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Bowlers dominated Day 4 proceedings

Day 4 kicked off with Shamar Joseph (4-66) and namesake Alzarri Joseph (2-52) wrapping up the Australian tail within 45 minutes. 277 was the target set for the West Indies, and on a pitch where there was plenty for bowlers, it was going to be a challenging task.

John Campbell was dismissed on duck as Josh Hazlewood got him out via LBW in the second over. Mitchell Starc then sent Keacy Carty on 10 while opener Kraigg Brathwaite was caught on bowling of Beau Webster for 7 which left West Indies reeling at 29/3.

The wickets in the Australian innings kept tumbling while Shai Hope (34) and captain Roston Chase (17) provided some resistance, but they were not able to restrict the collapse as well.

The hosts were all out on 143 and lost the second Test match of the series.

Five half-centuries for Australia

It was a collective effort from the Australian batters as they posted 286 and 243 in the match. They were at 110/5 in the first innings, but Beau Webster and Alex Carey stitched a 112 partnership for the sixth wicket. While Webster played a knock of 60 runs, Carey scored 63 runs during his stay at the crease.

In the second innings, it was Steve Smith who took charge of the innings by scoring 71 runs. Cameron Green racked up 52 runs during their stay at the crease.

Nathan Lyon is second in the list of most Test wickets for Australia

Nathan Lyon picked up three wickets in the second innings, and he finished the match by dismissing Jayden Seales. He finished the second innings with bowling figures of 3/42. He has also reached the milestone of 562 Test wickets, and he is just one scalp behind Glenn McGrath who is placed second in the list of bowlers with most Test wickets for Australia after Shane Warne.