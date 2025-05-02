RR vs MI : Why Was Hardik Pandya Wearing Tape Over His Left Eye?

Hyderabad: Hardik Pandya produced an all-rounder performance to lead Mumbai Indians (MI) to beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 100 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. With this win, MI recorded their sixth consecutive win of the ongoing IPL 2025 and topped the points table with 14 points in seven wins from 11 matches. This was MI's first win in Jaipur since 2012.

The most discussed thing about the game was white tapping near Hardik Pandya's left eyebrow. According to the report circulating in the media, Hardik Pandya got hurt during the practice session when the ball hit him just above the eye and got seven stitches. Despite all this, the all-rounder not just took the field with a bandage on, but made a huge impact on the game in all three departments, captaincy, batting and bowling. He was exceptional as a fielder as well.

Hardik Pandya scored 48 runs off 23 balls with the bat that included 6 fours and a six, striking at 208.70. He then picked up a wicket of Shubham Dubey in a sole over he bowled in the match conceding only two runs. He led the side exceptionally well on the field as MI bowlers bundled out RR innings for a mere total of 117 runs, handing them their second biggest defeat in IPL history.

It reminded us of Virat Kohli's memorable century against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in Mohali in 2016. In the rain affected match, that was reduced to 15 overs, Kohli,, batting with nine stitches on his left hand, sent Kings' bowlers all over the park, smashing 113 runs off just 50 balls and led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a victory in a must-win match.

Coming to the match front, Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton amassed fifties while Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav played identical 48-run innings off 23 balls to help MI to post a mammoth 217-run total on the board. In reply, RR managed to score only 117 runs courtesy of Trent Boult and Karn Sharma's three-fers.

Rajasthan Royals are now officially knocked out of the tournament, second team after Chennai Super Kings (CSK). They managed only three wins in 11 games so far and they can reach a maximum of 12 points only even if they win their remaining games.