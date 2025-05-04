ETV Bharat / sports

RCB vs CSK: Why Was Dewald Brevis Denied Review For LBW Decision By Umpires?

South African batter Dewald Brevis was denied a DRS call by the umpire after he was adjudged LBW by the umpire

IPL 2025 Dewald Brevis Controversial DRS Call
File Photo: Dewald Brevis (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 4, 2025 at 9:33 AM IST

1 Min Read

Chennai: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings saw a moment of controversy on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Chennai Super Kings’ young batter Dewald Brevis was left stunned after he was denied a chance to take a DRS review for the LBW ruling given by the umpire.

Chasing a challenging total of 214, CSK were relying on the South African batter for boosting their run rate at the back end of the innings. However, his stay at the crease lasted only one ball as he was dismissed on a full toss bowled by compatriot Lungi Ngidi that stuck down his pads.

The on-field umpire immediately raised his finger to call the batter out, but replays suggested that the ball was straying down the leg side and it was missing the leg stump. However, it was not only the wrong call from the umpire that grabbed the limelight but the drama after the dismissal sparked a huge controversy.

As the finger went up, Brevis was initially going for a run before engaging in a discussion with the non-striker for the call regarding DRS. After exchanging a few words, the pair decided to opt for a review and Brevis signalled for the same. However, the 15-second DRS time had expired.

Brevis walked back in disbelief after a lapse in clock awareness. The golden duck from the South African batter marked a major blow to CSK as the team faced a two-run defeat in Bengaluru. Dhoni walked in after Brevis but managed to smash only 10 runs from seven deliveries including a six. Shivam Dube came after Dhoni’s dismissal but he wasn’t able to take the side over the finish line.

