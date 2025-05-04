How The 1932-33 Bodyline Series Became One Of The Darkest Chapters In Cricket History?

Hyderabad: Fast bowling in Test cricket is an art and using bouncers effectively is a skill which is used by the pacers often. The bowlers attack the bodies of the batters with sheer pace and compel them to play the ball in the hands of the fielders in the catching positions. However, there was a series in cricket history when banging in bouncers was considered to be against the spirit of the game.

The 1932-33 Bodyline series between Australia and England remains to be one of the most infamous episodes in cricket history. It was a fiercely contested series between the two teams and England won it but it was remembered for the controversial tactics implemented by the England bowlers. England captain Douglas Jardine used a tactic to counter batting brilliance of Australian batter Don Bradman.

The converse occurred due to the ‘Bodyline’ bowling tactic used by the English side. It not only drew criticism from the Australian crowd but also brought some changes in the rule of cricket in terms of the fielding restrictions and limit on number of bouncers.

File Photo: Bodyline Series 1932/33 (Getty Images)

What is Bodyline bowling tactic?

Bodyline is also known as leg theory and the name gives some idea about the whole process. The intention for a bowler is to bang the ball short and into the batters’ body. The aim of the short pitched deliveries is to intimidate the batter and compel them to fend the ball towards the leg-side.

The bodyline in the Ashes 1932-33

England fast bowlers Harold Larwood and Bill Voce delivered short-pitched balls aimed at the batter’s body. The fielders were positioned in the leg-side and the bowlers trapped them on the leg-side with a barrage of the bouncers. Although the approach was within the laws of the game, it was considered to be unsportsmanlike by many as it involved inflicting harm upon the batters.

The plan was to tackle Bradman and it clicked for the England bowlers and the Australian batters ended up posting low totals which handed an advantage to the touring side.

England won the series by 4-1 but the manner in which the triumph was earned sparked a lot of controversy. Several Australian players were injured and the Australian public was riled up accusing the English players of using an unethical brand of cricket.

Aftereffects of Bodyline tactics

The bodyline series had a negative impact on the diplomatic relations between England and Australia. They were strained with the Australian officials protesting against the tactics of the MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club). The episode resulted in significant changes to the rules of the cricket including restrictions on leg-side field placements and short-pitched bowling.

Shortly after the series was over, a law was passed stating that no more than two fielders could be placed behind square on the leg side. Afterwards, additional laws restricted the number of bouncers that a bowler could deliver during an over.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) said that the Bodyline tactic breached the spirit of the game and the English side was criticized widely within the sport. While the tactics implemented by England won the series, the team faced a lot of criticism from the spectators for the code of conduct breached by the English side.