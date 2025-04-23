Explained: What Is Ailing For Sunrisers Hyderabad In IPL 2025?

Playing in only one template might not give you success every time, but when it comes off, it looks great, but when it doesn't come way, it feels pathetic. The same has been the story for last year's runners-up up Sunrisers Hyderabad, in IPL 2025. They came up with ultra ultra-aggressive approach last season and won five out of the first seven games; in IPL 2025, it's been the opposite, and they are placed ninth in the points table.

The SRH batters have been given the freedom to express themselves and play an aggressive brand of cricket, no matter what the conditions and match situations demand. Largely, their success is heavily dependent on their batters, especially the top-order. SRH won two matches out of seven in IPL 2025, and both of them have come when at least one of the three batters has shone - Ishan Kishan (106 off 47 balls) vs Rajasthan Royals and Abhishek Sharma (141 off 55 balls) vs Punjab Kings.

However, the teams have come prepared this season and are offering slightly sluggish tracks where the SRH's stroke batters usually struggle. SRH were dismantling the opposition bowlers by striking at 199.60 and lost only 7 wickets in the powerplay after seven games, the least by any side in IPL 2024. These numbers have been exponentially dropped to a strike rate of 156.35 at the loss of 12 wickets, the joint fourth most. Last year, they hit 32 sixes inside the powerplay, and this number has come down to just 11 this season, clearly showcasing their struggle.

In addition to this, their middle-order featuring Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klassen, looks one of the best on paper, but failed to live up to the expectations. The facts that Nitish Kumar Reddy averages 21 and that Heinrich Klaasen's highest score so far this season is 35, have cascaded the effects of poor starts.

Aniket Varma has played some great cameos down the order to help his side post respectable totals to give a chance to their bowler to bowl. He has amassed 159 runs in 7 games at an average of 31.80, striking at 187.05, which included a fifty against Delhi Capitals. He has been the only positive for SRH this year so far.

Batting Performances By Teams In Powerplay In IPL 2025 Team Match Outs SR 4s 6s CSK 8 12 124.65 50 5 SRH 7 12 156.35 58 11 DC 8 14 145.49 53 15 GT 8 6 146.53 43 17 RCB 8 12 152.08 50 21 LSG 9 9 150 54 23 MI 8 12 148.26 45 23 Punjab Kings 8 16 166.32 53 25 KKR 8 13 146.88 42 29 RR 8 7 163.19 46 31

SRH had bowling concerns last year, and they tried to resolve them by bringing Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel into their lineup. However, they are to click collectively, and as a result, they have looked like a lacklustre side in the IPL 2025 so far. Shami is averaging 52.20 and Cummins 36 so far. Shami has managed 5 wickets and leaked runs at an economy of 10.88, while Cummins has 7 wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 10.22.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have recorded the highest economy rate - 10.74 and have picked the second fewest wickets (10) in the powerplay. The bowlers have conceded the second-most sixes (28) in the first six overs after Chennai Super Kings (29) (CSK) this season. They have also registered the least number of dot balls (101) in this edition.

Bowling Performances Of Teams In Powerplay In IPL 2025 Team Innings Wickets Economy 4s 6s Dots SRH 7 10 10.74 39 28 101 MI 8 8 9.94 57 16 109 LSG 9 12 10.44 61 26 113 DC 8 12 9.83 45 23 118 CSK 8 12 10.17 47 29 122 RR 8 10 9 54 13 123 Punjab Kings 8 11 9.1 51 16 126 KKR 8 11 8.56 38 21 128 RCB 8 13 7.88 48 12 139 GT 8 14 9.17 54 16 140

Their spinners have taken the least wickets, and have the worst economy this season. A total of 9 spinners have bowled 37.2 overs for SRH this season and have managed to take only 7 wickets at an average of 54.42 at an economy of 10.20 at a strike rate of 32.

Team's Spinners Performances In IPL 2025 Team Players Innings Wickets Average Economy SRH 9 15 7 54.42 10.2 Punjab Kings 6 17 16 25.81 9.01 RCB 7 20 16 32.43 8.65 MI 9 19 17 26.29 8.35 RR 7 20 18 32.83 9.23 DC 9 26 20 32.9 8.32 GT 7 18 20 26.9 8.84 KKR 5 18 20 23.05 6.88 CSK 8 23 22 27.09 8.49 LSG 10 26 23 33.86 8.97

Hence, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are need to rethink their strategy as they need to win at least six games in the remaining games to qualify for the playoffs without depending on others. They can play smarter cricket by taking at least five balls to understand the pitch before taking on the bowlers. They would also want their bowlers to click collectively and gain the momentum for their side.