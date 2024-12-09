Why Sachin Tendulkar Was Accused Of Ball-Tampering And How Next Match Became 'Unofficial Test'

Cricket may be just a sport in other parts of the world, but it is considered a religion in India. It symbolizes unity, and those who excel in this sport are often regarded as 'gods' by the people. The most prominent example of this reverence is legendary cricketer Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, who is honoured as the 'God of Cricket.'

Sachin Tendulkar, who was known for his impeccable sportsmanship and discipline, found himself embroiled in an unexpected controversy when he was accused of the biggest crime in cricket, leaving fans and experts in disbelief. During India’s tour of South Africa in 2001, Tendulkar was allegedly accused of ball tampering that not only shook the cricket fraternity but also cast a shadow over the purity of the sport’s most iconic figure.

The controversy sparked during the second Test match between India and South Africa in Port Elizabeth. Tendulkar was filmed by match officials allegedly using his thumb and forefinger on the seam of the ball. Match referee Mike Denness interpreted this action as an attempt to tamper with the ball’s condition, a serious offence under cricket's Code of Conduct and as a result, Tendulkar was handed a three-match ban and a fine of 75% of his match fee.

The player renowned for his clean image and sportsmanship, Sachin was surprised by charges made by the Match referee that seemed out of character. The video showed Tendulkar working on the ball, but he maintained that he was simply cleaning dirt from the seam — a common practice among bowlers, but only allowed to be done in front of the on-field umpires. Denness, however, deemed it illegal and found Tendulkar guilty, citing a breach of the laws governing the maintenance of the ball.

The accusation: While playing against South Africa, TV cameras caught Tendulkar seemingly altering the ball's seam by cleaning it without notifying the umpires, which is considered ball-tampering under cricket rules.

The decision triggered widespread outrage in India and across the cricketing world. The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) vehemently defended Indian cricketers, arguing that there was no conclusive evidence that clearly showed that it was deliberate ball tampering.

Adding fuel to the fire, Denness also penalized five other Indian players, including captain Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Shiv Sunder Das and Deep Das Gupta for excessive appealing and showing dissent with the on-field umpires.

Public Outcry:

The fire had already erupted and was never going to stop anytime soon as Indian cricket fans, known for their devotion to Tendulkar, came to the streets to protest, demanding justice for their 'God'. Following the protest by Indians back home, BCCI threatened to pull out of the tour if Denness remained as the match referee.

BCCI's Strong Response:

In an another bold move, the BCCI refused to recognize Denness as the match referee for the next Test in Centurion, leading to the game being deemed unofficial. Following BCCI's intervention, Tendulkar clarified his actions, stating he was just cleaning the dirt present over the ball and had no intention to alter its condition. Sachin's explanation resonated with many former cricketers and commentators who were working in that Test, including Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, who came out in his support during the ICC's meeting with South Africa Cricket Board head and Match Referee.

Eventually, the ICC reviewed the case and cleared Tendulkar of ball tampering but upheld the charges of failing to inform the umpires about cleaning the ball. The incident left the cricketing world divided but reaffirmed Tendulkar's integrity and commitment to the game.

While the controversy was a rare blemish in Tendulkar’s illustrious career, it failed to tarnish his reputation as one of the game’s greatest ambassadors. The episode is a reminder of how even the most famous figures can face challenges.