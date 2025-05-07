ETV Bharat / sports

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Likely To Shift Out Of Dharamshala, Here's Why

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Dharamshala likely to shift to a different venue. The IPL 2025 match is originally scheduled to be played on May 11, which was going to be Punjab Kings' final home clash of the ongoing tournament.

The travel plans of IPL teams have gone for a toss due to the temporary closure of the hill town's airport after India's missile attack on Pakistan and the BCCI is weighing its options to deal with the volatile situation.

However, the Dharamsala will still host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) clash on Thursday. Punjab's last game was in Dharamshala so they didn't have to travel, but Delhi Capitals have arrived at the city and will take on Shreyas Iyer-led side on scheduled date. But the usage of floodlights in the evening match is a security issue given the tense situation and could have a bearing on whether the match goes ahead as scheduled.

"We have not got any written intimation from either the BCCI, or the central and state governments about cancellation of tomorrow's match. Unless there is any official instruction, we are going ahead with the schedule," a Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association source told PTI.

The Sunday clash is a logistical challenge as well right now given that MI is in no position to travel due to the airport's indefinite closure. The BCCI, it is learnt, is mulling the option of shifting the game to Mumbai.

The picturesque city is the second home base of Punjab Kings.

"We have not been told about the venue change yet. We are waiting to hear from the BCCI," a Punjab Kings official said.