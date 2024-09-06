ETV Bharat / sports

Why Paris Paralympics Medalists Are Given Phryges - A Red-Capped Mascot?

Paris (France): At the Paris Paralympics 2024, medal winners are being given a unique item as part of their awards: a red-capped mascot named The Phryges. This tradition, full of historical significance, adds a meaningful touch to the ceremony. Today we are going to tell you the story behind this red cap and its significance.

Symbol of Freedom

The red cap, known as the Phrygian cap, has deep historical roots in France. During the French Revolution, the Phrygian cap became a symbol of freedom and independence. It was worn by revolutionaries as a symbol of their commitment to freedom and democratic ideals.

Phryge: Paralympic Mascot

To honor this historic symbol, Paralympic athletes receive a mascot called the Frieze with their medals. The Frieze, produced by Doudou & Co in La Guerche-de-Bretagne, France, features a Phrygian cap design. Each mascot has the medal symbol in the middle and the colours corresponding to the athlete's achievement. The back of The Phyryges reads 'Bravo' in Braille, celebrating inclusivity and recognition.