Why Paris Paralympics Medalists Are Given Phryges - A Red-Capped Mascot?

Published : 17 hours ago

During the winners' ceremonies at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, the Para athletes on the podium are presented with their medals. But during the medal ceremonies, they are also presented with a unique gift called The Phyrges. The article delves into

Paralympics 2024
Phyrges are given to the Paralympians winning medals (AP)

Paris (France): At the Paris Paralympics 2024, medal winners are being given a unique item as part of their awards: a red-capped mascot named The Phryges. This tradition, full of historical significance, adds a meaningful touch to the ceremony. Today we are going to tell you the story behind this red cap and its significance.

Symbol of Freedom

The red cap, known as the Phrygian cap, has deep historical roots in France. During the French Revolution, the Phrygian cap became a symbol of freedom and independence. It was worn by revolutionaries as a symbol of their commitment to freedom and democratic ideals.

Phryge: Paralympic Mascot

To honor this historic symbol, Paralympic athletes receive a mascot called the Frieze with their medals. The Frieze, produced by Doudou & Co in La Guerche-de-Bretagne, France, features a Phrygian cap design. Each mascot has the medal symbol in the middle and the colours corresponding to the athlete's achievement. The back of The Phyryges reads 'Bravo' in Braille, celebrating inclusivity and recognition.

A blend of tradition and modernity

The design of The Phryges is the same but there are slight variations depending on the type of medal awarded, gold, silver or bronze, giving a personal touch to this historic tradition. The tradition of the Phrygian cap honours both the achievements of the athletes and France's rich cultural heritage.

Indian athletes shine

Indian athletes have performed brilliantly in the Paris Paralympics which began on 28 August and ended on 8 September. The country has won 26 medals, 6 gold, 9 silver and 11 bronze, showcasing its remarkable talent and dedication on the global stage

