Why Others Get More Games to Fail While I Get Only One?, Questions Ashwin before 100th Test

Hyderabad: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his disappointment about missing out from the playing XI saying why is it that the other players get more chances than him on a few occasions.

India are leading the test series against England by 3-1 and the final Test of the series will be played from March 7 in Dharamshala. The match will be Ravichandran Ashwin's 100th Test fixture and the bowler will play a key role in the spin department for the Indian side one more time.

Ahead of the match, Ashwin opined that the bowlers play second fiddle to the batters. Also, he questioned his exclusion from the playing XI of the Indian side on multiple occasions.

“I don’t want to sound controversial. I can compare this to a lot of other things that are happening in the world right now. But I genuinely do feel that bowlers play second-fiddle to the batters. That’s because probably, batters just get that one chance. I mean you are knocked out; you are out. This used to play on my mind constantly: Why is it that I get one game to fail and why is it that somebody else gets more games to fail? Eventually I have made peace with the fact that the team needs to win," he said in an interaction with former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble on Jio Cinema.

"Even when I am not playing and the team wins after five days, I am the most delighted person in the dressing room. When I was young, all I wanted to do was wear the India jersey for one day. Just because of who I am today, I cannot put my selfish interest ahead of the team. Yes, there have been disappointing days, but I have learnt how to deal with it, and I am extremely happy that I played alongside some of the great cricketers that India has ever produced."

Reflecting back on his remarkable career of 507 Test wickets, Ashwin revealed that the 2012 series against England was the turning point of his career.

"It is a pretty big occasion. More than the destination, the journey has been very special. It is a journey of ups and downs and a lot of learnings. One of the turning points of my life was the England series when Cook came here and made all those runs. It has been talked about a lot but to me that and what led to the next home series against Australia (changed a lot for me)," he recalled.

The veteran Indian spinner has played a key role in the series against England so far taking 17 wickets from four matches with a bowling average of 30.41. The hosts will hope that Ashwin will play a vital role in the fifth and the final Test for them.