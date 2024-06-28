Why Not Reward Yourself With English Breakfast: Wasim Jaffer Takes Cheeky Dig At Michael Vaughan Post India's Triumph Over England

Hyderabad: Following India's victory over the defending champions England by 68 runs, former India batter Wasim Jaffer took a cheeky dig at former England captain Michael Vaughan saying "Why not reward yourself with an English breakfast."

Vaughan and Jaffer have shared a social media banter for a long time now and the latter's recent post on X was nothing short of fun.

Before the commencement of the T20 World Cup 2024, Vaughan shared his prediction about the four semi-finalist teams on his official X handle. "My 4 Semifinalists for the T20 WC … England, Australia, South Africa and the West Indies.. #T20WC2024," Vaughan had posted on May 1.

In a rematch of the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final, India squared off against the Jos Buttler-led side at the Providence stadium in Guyana on Thursday. Buttler-led side had defeated India by 10 wickets, chasing a 169-run total in a mere 16 overs in the 2022 T20I showdown and Rohit Sharma and Co. took their revenge not just by beating England this time around but bundling them out for a mere 103-run total.

Following Men in Blue's emphatic victory, Wasim Jaffer seized the opportunity to take a dig at Vaughan. Jaffer retweeted his semi-final team prediction post and wrote, "Thank you, Michael, your contribution hasn't gone unnoticed. Why not reward yourself with an English breakfast."

After The Rohit-led side defeated England in the semi-final, Vaughan believed that if England had faced South Africa in the semi-final in Trinidad, they would have won that game and reached the finals. "If England had beaten SA they would have got the Trinidad semi and I believe they would have won that game .. So no complaints they haven’t been good enough .. But Guyana has been a lovely venue pick for India," wrote Vaughan in his latest X post.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has hit back at Vaughan over his post on the win where he claimed that India are good on low slow pitches and England could have won the semis if they had faced South Africa and not India. "What makes you think Guyana was a good venue for India? Both Teams played at the same venue. England won the toss which was an advantage. Stop being silly. England was outplayed by India in all departments. Accept the fact and move on and keep your rubbish to yourself. Talk logic not Nonsense," wrote Harbhajan on his X handle.