PCB Reveals Reason Behind Why Indian Flag Was Missing From Stadiums In Pakistan

Karachi: After Karachi National Stadium's video went viral on social media, sparking controversy over social media, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, February 17, 2025, clarified that they have hoisted flags of the countries which are visiting Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 and not of the nation who wanted to play at a neutral venue.

A video, which was taken on the opening ceremony of the newly renovated stadium Karachi National Stadium surfaced, showing flags of all participating countries playing in the upcoming ICC Champion’s Trophy 2025 except for India, which is scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19. The video stirred up controversy and criticism against the PCB for venting out its anger against India for refusing to play Champions Trophy matches in the country.

After a few hours of video capturing the attention of the people, the PCB downplayed the controversy and said the flags of the teams who are playing in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have only been raised at the stadiums.

"As you know, India is not coming to Pakistan to play its matches during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025; the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have hoisted flags of countries that are going to play at the said venues," said a PCB source to IANS.

When asked why the Indian, Bangladesh and other participating countries' flags were not there at the Karachi and Lahore stadiums, the source said, "The Indian team is going to play its matches in Dubai. Secondly, the Bangladesh team has not yet arrived in Pakistan and will be playing its first match against India in Dubai. Therefore, their flags have not been hoisted and the other nations, who have arrived here and will be playing in Pakistan... their flags are there at the stadium."

The source added that PCB does not need to give out an official statement on the matter as it is related to a social media video with an ill-intended agenda.

"I don't think PCB needs to even give an official statement on this. It’s clear that the controversy is made without facts and aims to damage host Pakistan's image with fake news," the source said.

“Different stadiums in Pakistan are going to host different teams during the Champions Trophy matches. And they’re hoisting their flags to welcome them”, it added.

It is pertinent to note that the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) denied playing in Pakistan due to security concerns and political tensions on the borders between the two countries. After months-long meetings and discussions with both countries' cricket boards, the ICC decided to implement a hybrid model, with India playing all of its Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.

The source also mentioned that three cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, which will host the Champions Trophy games, have banners up on the main streets and highways, showing captains of all participating nations, including India.

Champion Trophy is returning after a hiatus of eight years. Pakistan are the reigning champion and the country is looking ahead to the event’s success, as they are hosting the ICC event for the first time since they co-hosted the 1996 World Cup. This event will mark the first global tournament to be hosted by Pakistan after 28 years, since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan side.