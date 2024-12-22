ETV Bharat / sports

Why Glenn McGrath Was Penalised With Red Card In First-Ever T20I Match?

Australia's great pacer Glenn McGrath became the first player in international cricket to receive a red card after he bowled a underarm delivery to batter.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Cricket is often regarded as a gentleman's game, celebrated for its adherence to sportsmanship and fair play. However, even this game has witnessed moments of controversy and unique instances that stand out in its history. One such incident involves the legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath, who holds the unwanted record for being the only player to receive a red card in international cricket.

The event unfolded during the first-ever T20 international match between Australia and New Zealand in Auckland on February 17, 2005. McGrath found himself at the centre of a lighthearted yet unforgettable controversy when he bowled an underarm ball to Kiwi pacer Kyle Mills.

McGrath had a long chat with Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting and the umpire himself before taking his mark. Then the Aussie pacer gently turned up and rolled the ball over, towards the Kiwi batter. Not impressed with the transgression, on-field umpire Billy Bowden promptly removed the dreaded card from his back pocket and flashed it to McGrath in his epic style.

Underarm bowling is illegal at the international level and it became a topic of discussion in 1981 when Aussie captain Greg Chappell instructed his younger brother Trevor to deliver the last ball underarm when the Kiwis needed six runs to tie the match.

About the red card, there is no system in cricket to punish or eject during a play. However, nearly 10 years after the incident, Glenn McGrath backed the decision to introduce the red card in cricket and gave his vote in favour of (Marylebone Cricket Club) MCC, custodian of the game's laws, recommending that umpires should have the power to eject players from the field in the most extreme cases of on-field breaches of discipline.

Apart from this underarm ball incident, McGrath also mentioned that there were some more serious times in his career where a red-card deterrent may have made him pull his head in.

Notably, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to announce a 'red card' rule in international cricket, but there are a few franchise leagues that adopted this rule and penalised players for their behaviour on the field.

First red card in franchise cricket

Sunil Narine of the Trinbago Knight Riders became the first cricketer to receive a red card in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Why Glenn McGrath received red card in international cricket Glenn McGrath underarm bowling 1981 Underarm bowling incident (Getty)
Why Glenn McGrath received red card in international cricket Glenn McGrath underarm bowling 1981 Underarm bowling incident (Getty)
Why Glenn McGrath received red card in international cricket Glenn McGrath underarm bowling 1981 Underarm bowling incident (Getty)
Glenn McGrath is First Player To Receive Red Card In International Cricket Why Glenn McGrath was given red card in cricket (Getty)
