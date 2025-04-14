ETV Bharat / sports

Why Away Teams Are Banned From Wearing White Socks At Stamford Bridge

Hyderabad: All the teams or individuals want to leave their mark on the world stage, then maybe it is a moment of brilliance, a millisecond of hesitation, or maybe one rule. But, believe it or not, a pair of socks can make all the difference. At Stamford Bridge, the home ground of Chelsea Football Club, they have enforced a strict rule that away teams, irrespective of which Euro or UEFA Champions League squad, are not allowed to wear white socks.

Every team visiting the Stanford Bridge are not eligible to wear white socks and is forced to buck their traditional colours, change into a different colour.

When Did This Rule Introduced By Chelsea?

The rule was enforced by midfielder-turned-manager Tommy Docherty during the 1964/95 season. The former Scottish footballer Docherty decided to revolutionise Chelsea’s look from traditional black or blue socks and gave a birth to new era where West London-based club are strictly wearing white socks only.