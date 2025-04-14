ETV Bharat / sports

Why Away Teams Are Banned From Wearing White Socks At Stamford Bridge

Fans and football viewers must be wondering why only Chelsea can wear white socks at their home ground, Stamford Bridge. Here's the reason...

Fans and football viewers must be wondering why only Chelsea can wear white socks at their home ground, Stamford Bridge.
Ipswich Town's English goalkeeper #31 Alex Palmer (2nd R) jumps to catch the ball during the English Premier League football match (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST

Hyderabad: All the teams or individuals want to leave their mark on the world stage, then maybe it is a moment of brilliance, a millisecond of hesitation, or maybe one rule. But, believe it or not, a pair of socks can make all the difference. At Stamford Bridge, the home ground of Chelsea Football Club, they have enforced a strict rule that away teams, irrespective of which Euro or UEFA Champions League squad, are not allowed to wear white socks.

Every team visiting the Stanford Bridge are not eligible to wear white socks and is forced to buck their traditional colours, change into a different colour.

When Did This Rule Introduced By Chelsea?

The rule was enforced by midfielder-turned-manager Tommy Docherty during the 1964/95 season. The former Scottish footballer Docherty decided to revolutionise Chelsea’s look from traditional black or blue socks and gave a birth to new era where West London-based club are strictly wearing white socks only.

As a result, the distinctive colour scheme allowed fans, one of the great stadia in England's primary division, to differentiate between the two sides. No other teams in the country used that very combination at that time.

How Fans Reacted?

Fans also showcased an immense support to the club's move, and the brave decision turned out to be a popular one among the club’s fanbase, even if their rivals are not best pleased, as they have created their tradition.

