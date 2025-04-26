Who Is The Only Player To Bat At Every Position In IPL History?

In professional cricket, every batting position demands a different kind of approach from the batters. With every position, the role and responsibility of the batter changes across all formats, but primarily in T20 cricket. In the fast-paced format of cricket, top-order batters look to go bang bang from the word go to optimise the powerplay while middle order batters are expected to play spin really well, anchor the innings, steady the ship and maintain the tempo set by the openers. The lower-order are mostly expected to play cameos where they are responsible to provide final flourishes on most of the occasions. And for all that, the batters need to create different scenarios in practice and work on that particular aspect of the game which the team demands from them.

As a result, batters want to have one fixed batting position in the lineup to have the clarity of their role to focus on certain things during training. However, there is one batter who has broken all these norms and has batted across all batting positions in the IPL, despite playing for only one franchise since his debut. He is none other than one of the legends of the game, Sunil Narine.

Sunil Narine, who is primarily famous for his mystery spin bowling, has batted at every batting position for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Most of his runs have come as an opener. He has opened the innings for KKR in 62 innings and has amassed 1365 runs at an average of 22.36, striking at 176.91. He has batted only once at number three and six. He has played 13 times at no. 8, nine times at no. 9, 8 at no. 4 and 10, 7 times at no. 5, 6 times at number 7 and thrice at no. 11. While he has adapted to finishing roles at times but struggled to hit sixes at will. His strengths clearly lie in top-order hitting, especially in the powerplay when only two players are allowed outside the 30-year circle. His aggressive nature often leads to quick dismissals, resulting in 17 ducks throughout his career, third most by any player in IPL history.

Narine has played some memorable knocks as a batter for KKR during his stint in IPL, especially as an opener. His ability to take charge against bowlers has made him an valuable asset for the franchise. The southpaw batter holds the record for scoring second fastest fifty by KKR batter and was the second batter to score century for the Kolkata-based side. He is currently the sixth leading run getter for KKR with 1682 runs in 193 matches, averaging 17.34 and at a strike rate of 166.36.

Sunil Narine's Stats At Every Position Batting Position Inns Runs Avg S/R Opening 62 1365 22.36 176.91 No. 3 1 7 7 100 No. 4 8 40 5 108.11 No. 5 7 117 16.71 172.06 No. 6 1 6 6 150 No. 7 6 53 8.83 151.43 No. 8 13 35 7 134.62 No. 9 9 33 8.25 91.67 No. 10 8 23 5.75 115 No. 11 3 3 - 75 Overall 118 1682

Narine opening the batting for KKR hasn't worked for KKR so far. He managed 147 runs in 7 matches at an average of 22 while striking at 177.11 this season. However, he had an unforgettable IPL 2024 with the willow. He amassed 488 runs in 15 matches at an average of 34.86, striking at 180.74 that included 3 fifties and a century, marking his best season with the bat. His exceptional performance was one of the reasons behind KKR's successful IPL title triumph.

The West Indies star has played 6 Tests, 65 ODIs and 51 T20I matches for his country and picked up 21, 92 and 52 wickets respectively. He was mainly used as spinner as the Windies already had firepower at the top in the likes of Chris Gayle, Marlon Samules, Lendol Simmons, Ewen Lewis and Johnson Charles. He has also scored 40 runs in Tests, 363 in ODIs and 155 in T20Is.