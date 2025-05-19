Who Is The First Uncapped Player to Score 1000 IPL Runs For Punjab Kings?

Hyderabad: Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tournament where youngster get the opportunity to play against one of the best cricketers in the world and share dressing rooms with them. It also provides a stage where they become household names and announce themselves at world level. Plethora of cricketers including some who never played a state level match have thrived here and made the headlines.

Over the years, IPL has received a lot love from the fans, and reached to the stature of other domestic tournaments like Ranji Trophy or Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Players who shine at IPL, get noticed quickly and can break the national team's doors. But, in contrast, there are some young guns, who took time to recognised the potential and produce performances up to the expectations despite having huge talents.

Prabhsimran Singh, hailing from Patiala, is one such wicketkeeper-batter who always had a potential, but it took almost six years to understand his game and score runs consistently. Playing his sixth edition of the IPL, Prabhsimran has started to produce results for the Punjab Kings, a side who showed immense faith in his abilities and retained him on six occasions including two mega auctions. He now became the first player to achieve a unique record for scoring 1000 runs an an uncapped player for Punjab Kings in the IPL history.

The explosive wicketkeeper-batter first burst onto the IPL scene when Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) signed him at the 2019 auction, a bold investment in the then-18-year-old. He did get a chance to play 1 game, but managed just 19 runs in the innings. In next three seasons, he played only 6 games in which he scored only 48 runs.

His breakthrough season came in 2023 when he smashed a statement hundred vs Delhi Capitals (DC), showcasing that he is not just a slogger, but also his temperament in high-pressure situations. He played all 14 games for Punjab in IPL 2023 and amassed 358 runs at an average of 25.57 while striking at 150.42 which included one century and a fifty.

Prabhsimran continued his form in the next season and racked up 334 runs in 14 games, averaging just 23.86 and strike rate of 156.81 with two fifties. The ongoing IPL 2025 season has been the best season for him by far, having already crossed 450-run mark at an average 38.17, striking at 171.54 with 4 fifties. His highest score in this edition is 91 against in 48 balls against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

What sets Prabhsimran apart is his ability to adapt. The 23-year-old has slowly started to show the maturity well beyond his years. And now with an exceptional outings this season, Prabhsimran is already knocking loudly on the national team’s door. It highlights the depth of India's talent pool and the IPL’s role in nurturing it. With names like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Tilak Varma getting their due in recent times, Prabhsimran’s time might be just around the corner.