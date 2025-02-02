Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins: Who Is The Better Captain In ODI And Test Cricket?

Hyderabad: We often see rivalries between the two teams like Ashes or India vs Pakistan and batter and bowler clashes, but the battle for supremacy between Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins has been one of the most intriguing captaincy rivalries in modern cricket. With the highly awaited Champions Trophy 2025 around the corner, both skippers will be looking to further solidify their legacies, adding yet another ICC trophy to their cabinet. After a rough patch in Test cricket, Rohit aims to silence critics with the bat and prove his captaincy credentials in the ODI format, while Cummins looks to continue his dominance after leading Australia to multiple ICC titles.

But when we compare their head-to-head record as captains and success in major tournaments, who stands out? Let’s find it out.

Head-to-Head Captaincy Record (Across Formats)

Both Rohit and Cummins have taken over the reins around the same time. Rohit became India's full-time Test captain in February 2022 and took over as skipper in white-ball format (ODIs and T20Is) in November 2021. However, after India's win in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma stepped down as T20 captain, announcing his retirement from the format.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins became the Test captain in November 2021 while leading the ODI side for the first time as a full-time captain in November 2022, becoming the first bowler captain for Australia. Notably, Cummins is not the full-time captain in T20Is.

Since taking over as captains, Rohit and Cummins have led their teams in multiple high-stakes matches, particularly in Test cricket and ICC tournaments.

Key Takeaways:

Test Cricket: Cummins has had the upper hand, leading Australia to a 2-1 series win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 in Australia and defeating India in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final.

ODIs: The most significant clash came in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, where Cummins led Australia to victory, cementing his reputation as a big-match leader.

Cummins also holds an edge in their overall head-to-head records.

Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins Captaincy Head-to-Head

ODIs - 3

India Won - 1

Australia Won - 2

Tests - 6

India Won - 0

Australia Won - 3

Draw - 1

Tournament Success: Who Has More Trophies?

How many bilateral series you win as a player or a captain doesn't matter if you don't succeed in the ICC tournaments. Many of the former cricketers and experts say that there are not many players who are known for their accolades, but their names are written in the history books because they have won the ICC titles. Hence, let's have a look at both captains' record in winning ICC's major tournaments.

When it comes to major tournament wins, Cummins has a clear upper hand. However, Rohit Sharma isn't far away from the Australian skipper.

Cummins has been a dominant force in ICC finals, winning three major titles in just two years. Rohit’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024 was a significant achievement, but he is still searching for his first ODI ICC trophy as captain.

The upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 presents a golden opportunity for Rohit to equal the stakes and prove himself in the 50-over format. Notably, it will be the first Champions Trophy tournament for both captains.

Leadership Style: Aggressive Cummins vs Calm Rohit

While statistics tell part of the story, the way both captains lead their teams is equally important.

Rohit Sharma – The Tactical Mastermind

Known for his calm and composed demeanour, Rohit backs his players even in tough situations. A great reader of the game, he often makes field and bowling changes at crucial junctures. Aggressive in white-ball cricket, setting attacking fields and promoting power-hitters. Plenty of bowlers who have played under him at the international level or in the Indian Premier League (IPL) including Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Akash Madhwal have asserted that he is a bowler's captain. He first listens to the bowler's plan and if it doesn't work, the Indian captain always has his plans ready to help them.

Pat Cummins – The Ice-Cool Leader

A fearless leader, Pat Cummins excels in high-pressure situations, consistently leading from the front. He often delivers match-winning spells and contributes with the bat when it matters most. While his approach may seem defensive at times, he maintains an aggressive mindset, constantly seeking wickets with strategic field placements. Rather than waiting for the game to unfold, he actively challenges the opposition's patience, technique, and discipline, wearing them down. Another admirable trait of Cummins is his willingness to experiment and try new tactics, highlighting his innovative leadership style.

While Rohit is more proactive in white-ball cricket, Cummins’ leadership has shone in big finals, making him a tournament-winning captain.

Verdict: Who is the Better Captain?

While both captains have excelled in their own ways, Pat Cummins currently holds the edge due to his success in ICC tournaments and head-to-head record across formats against Rohit Sharma as a captain across formats. However, with the Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, Rohit Sharma has the perfect chance to level the playing field by securing his first ODI silverware and improving his head-to-head record against Pat Cummins if both teams come across each other. Notably, Australia and India are placed in different groups in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

While Cummins has won more major tournaments, Rohit still has a chance to make history in the Champions Trophy 2025. If he can lead India to victory, he will strengthen his legacy as one of India’s finest captains. Until then, Cummins remains the superior captain based on trophies and head-to-head battles.

Who will have the final say? The Champions Trophy 2025 will decide.