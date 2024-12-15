Know Who Is Simran Shaikh, WPL 2025 Auction's Most Expensive Player

Hyderabad: Mumbai all-rounder Simran Shaikh was acquired by the Gujarat Giants (GG) for a jaw-dropping ₹1.90 crore during the Women’s Premier League 2025 auction, held in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

In a bidding war between the Giants and the Delhi Capitals, the Giants ultimately secured the winning bid, bringing in a batter known for her explosive capabilities. GG coach Michael Klinger expressed that Simran, along with Dottin—who returns to the franchise for the 2025 season—were two key players they specifically aimed to target and successfully acquired.

Klinger mentioned that the management had been closely monitoring domestic tournaments in India, noting Simran's power-hitting ability and her talent for hitting sixes right from the start, which is exactly what the team is seeking for the upcoming season.

Klinger stated, "We’ve been watching the local competitions closely, including the T20s and the Challengers. She stands out in terms of her hitting power and strike rate, complementing the other local Indian players in our squad. Having someone like her, potentially in our top six or seven who can hit sixes right away, completes our team. We were targeting her."

Simran Shaikh, who was watching the auction with her family, shared her thoughts and mentioned that she was watching the auction when suddenly everyone started cheering. She hadn’t expected it at all and was completely shocked. When Gujarat Giants picked her, she felt overjoyed. She added that she would do her best to repay their faith and give her all.

Simran previously played for the UP Warriorz but had a disappointing run with the franchise during the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023, scoring only 29 runs in nine matches, with a highest score of 11. She went unsold in the 2024 auction. However, she performed better in the recently concluded Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, totaling 176 runs in 11 games, with her highest score being 47.