Who Is Sachin Yadav? India’s New Javelin Star Who Outshone Neeraj Chopra In World Athletics Championship
Sachin Yadav finished in fourth place in the final of the men’s javelin throw with a throw of 86.27 meters.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 1:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: All the eyes of the countrymen were on Neeraj Chopra when he was competing in the men’s javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championship. However, another Indian stole the limelight with his performance, consistently registering a throw around the 85-meter mark. He finished fourth in the competition, which included elites of the sport like Anderson Peters and Keshorn Walcott. Sachin recorded his Personal Best (PB) of 86.27 meters.
Uttar Pradesh Police constable Sachin Yadav finished fourth in the javelin throw final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. He will be honoured by the state Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, for this achievement.
Who is Sachin Yadav?
Sachin Yadav, a resident of Khekra village near Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, belongs to a farming family. He was passionate about javelin throwing since childhood. In Delhi, he trained under the renowned javelin thrower Nawal Singh. In 2023, he was selected as a constable in the UP Police under the sports quota.
Sachin Yadav’s achievements
Sachin recently placed fourth in the javelin throw final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. Previously, Sachin Yadav won a silver medal at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, where he threw 85.16 meters. He will be honoured by the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this achievement.
Surpassed Olympic medalist Chopra in the final
Sachin Yadav's performance is a matter of pride for India. He not only competed against top athletes in this championship final, but also made an impact by surpassing a seasoned athlete like Neeraj Chopra. Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Shri Rajiv Krishna congratulated Constable Sachin Yadav on the social media site X. He stated that Constable Sachin Yadav's historic achievement at the World Athletics Championships 2025 is a testament to the hard work and discipline of the entire UP Police team. This achievement was made possible by the Chief Minister's policy of promoting a sports culture within the Uttar Pradesh Police.
“Heartiest congratulations to Sachin and the UP Police family. We hope that he will perform even better and win medals in the upcoming competitions. The UP Police is fully committed to further strengthening its training and facilities so that it can continue to bring glory to the country and the team.”