ETV Bharat / sports

Who Is Sachin Yadav? India’s New Javelin Star Who Outshone Neeraj Chopra In World Athletics Championship

Hyderabad: All the eyes of the countrymen were on Neeraj Chopra when he was competing in the men’s javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championship. However, another Indian stole the limelight with his performance, consistently registering a throw around the 85-meter mark. He finished fourth in the competition, which included elites of the sport like Anderson Peters and Keshorn Walcott. Sachin recorded his Personal Best (PB) of 86.27 meters.

Uttar Pradesh Police constable Sachin Yadav finished fourth in the javelin throw final at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. He will be honoured by the state Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, for this achievement.

Who is Sachin Yadav?

Sachin Yadav, a resident of Khekra village near Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, belongs to a farming family. He was passionate about javelin throwing since childhood. In Delhi, he trained under the renowned javelin thrower Nawal Singh. In 2023, he was selected as a constable in the UP Police under the sports quota.