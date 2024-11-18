Who Is Omkar Salvi? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Named New Bowling Coach

Bengaluru (Karnataka): Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Monday, announced the appointment of Omkar Salvi as the bowling coach of the RCB Men’s Team.

Omkar who has won the Ranji Trophy, Irani Trophy and the IPL in the last 8 months will join RCB in time for IPL 2025 after completion of his Indian Domestic season duties. Earlier this year, Salvi served as the assistant bowling coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who won the IPL title after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Most recently, Salvi made headlines by taking over as head coach of the Mumbai team for the 2023-24 season, where he led them to their historic Ranji title—Mumbai’s first in eight years and their 42nd overall. Prior to this, he spent four seasons as the team’s bowling coach, further cementing his reputation as a key architect of success.

Interestingly, Omkar is the brother of former Indian pacer Avishkar Salvi, who is currently the bowling coach of the Indian women’s team and was the head coach of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning Punjab team.

Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "We’re thrilled to welcome Omkar Salvi as RCB’s Bowling Coach. With his vast experience, especially in developing fast bowlers, and proven success at the domestic and IPL levels, he’s the perfect fit for our coaching team. Omkar’s technical expertise, local knowledge and leadership will add huge value to our squad and environment.”

Salvi will be reuniting with Dinesh Karthik at RCB after the latter was appointed the team’s batting coach and mentor for 2025. The pair have previously worked together in IPL. Salvi will join RCB after fulfilling his duties in India’s domestic cricket.

Having retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal, RCB will continue to build their squad for the 2025 season through the IPL Mega-Auction on November 24-25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.