Who Is Ravi Ghai?, The Businessman, Whose Granddaughter Got Engaged To Sachin Tendulkar’s Son

Hyderabad: Arjun Tendulkar, son of the Indian cricket team's great batsman Sachin Tendulkar, got engaged to Sannia Chandok, granddaughter of famous Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, on August 13. So far, there is no official confirmation from the two families, but many big media outlets have given space on their pages to this news. This engagement ceremony was done very peacefully, in which close friends and family members of both families attended.

Sachin has two children - Arjun and Sara. Sachin is a renowned name in India and across the world, but the recent occurrence has also put Ravi Ghai in the spotlight as his granddaughter got engaged to Arjun Tendulkar.

Who is Ravi Ghai?

Ravi Ghai is a well-known businessman from Mumbai who is the head of Graviss Group. The group is quite popular in both the hotel and hospitality sectors. Ravi owns the Intercontinental Hotel located in Marine Drive, Mumbai and the popular ice cream brand, 'The Brooklyn Creamery'.

Ravi Ghai returned to Mumbai in 1967 after completing his studies and took over the business legacy from his father, Iqbal Krishna. According to Mumbai Mirror, Ravi Ghai played an important role in giving - 'IK' Ghai's ice cream business international recognition. He is part of a 70-year-old family business. His son, Gaurav Ghai, is currently the Chairman of Graviss Group.

Differences between father and son

According to media reports, about three weeks ago, a legal battle broke out between the father and son over the ownership of the Intercontinental Hotel in Mumbai and Graviss Hospitality. Ravi Ghai has accused his son, Gaurav Ghai, of forgery and fraud. That led to an increase in the rift between the father-son duo.

Ravi Ghai's net worth (Ravi Ghai net worth)

The Ghai family has accumulated considerable wealth due to its flagship Graviss group. According to the research firm Trackson, Graviss Food Solutions Pvt Ltd earned 624 Crore revenue in FY 23-24. Also, they have Intercontinental Hotels, which is valued at $18.43 billion by August 2025.