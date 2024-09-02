Nitesh Kumar's Journey From IIT Mandi Graduate To Badminton Gold Medal At Paralympics

Hyderabad: India's Nitesh Kumar clinched his maiden gold medal at the Paralympics after beating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in a thrilling men's singles SL3 badminton final here on Monday.

The 29-year-old from Haryana was rock solid in his defence and spot on with his shot selections as he beat Tokyo silver medallist Bethell 21-14 18-21 23-21 in an absorbing contest that lasted an hour and 20 minutes. SL3 class players, like Nitesh, compete with more severe lower limb disabilities, requiring them to play on a half-width court.

Nitesh Kumar, currently (as on August 8, 2024) ranked World No. 1 in the Men’s Singles SL3 category, has demonstrated a remarkable dedication to sports. With a degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT-Mandi, he has achieved excellence in academia and sports.

Nitesh's journey into sports began during childhood when he developed a passion for football. However, a life-altering event occurred in 2009 during an accident in Vizag, leaving him bedridden for months and resulting in permanent leg damage. Despite this setback, his interest in sports persisted, particularly during his time at IIT-Mandi, where he discovered a newfound fascination for badminton.

Over the following years, Nitesh honed his skills on the badminton court, often competing against able-bodied peers during breaks from his studies. His introduction to parasports came through a conference catering to individuals with disabilities, opening up new avenues for him in the sporting world. In 2016, Nitesh seized a chance to represent the Haryana team at the Para Nationals in Faridabad, marking his debut in national-level competition. His performance exceeded expectations, earning him a bronze medal. The subsequent year, 2017, proved pivotal for Nitesh as he clinched silver in singles and bronze in doubles events in Bengaluru, further solidifying his presence in the para-badminton scene.

The pinnacle of Nitesh's domestic success came in the 2020 Nationals, where he triumphed over Tokyo Paralympic medalists Pramod and Manoj to secure the gold medal. Beyond national accolades, Nitesh has also showcased his prowess on the international stage, accumulating numerous medals in various tournaments and, now he is ready for his Paralympic debut.

Nitesh Kumar's Achievements