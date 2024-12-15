ETV Bharat / sports

Who Is Mumbai Indians' Rs 1.60 Crore Buy 16-Year-Old G Kamalini?

Tamil Nadu G Kamalini was signed by Mumbai Indians for a ₹1.60 crore in the WPL 2025 mini auction happening in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Who Is Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 mini auction most expensive Buy 16 Year Old G Kamalini (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 19 minutes ago

Hyderabad: The 16-year-old prodigy G Kamalini, the talented wicketkeeper-batter from Tamil Nadu, came as the first uncapped player in the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Starting at a base price of ₹10 lakh, Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) were in an intense battle, vying for her services. Ultimately, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious in the bidding as they secured her for ₹1.6 crore for the WPL 2025. This marked a significant milestone in Kamalini’s career.

Kamalini displayed her skills and potential in 2023, amassing an staggering 311 runs to lead Tamil Nadu to victory in the U-19 T20 Trophy. She further solidified her reputation with a brilliant knock of 79 in the U-19 tri-series final against South Africa while representing India 'B', earning a well-deserved place in India's squad for the inaugural U-19 Asia Cup in Malaysia.

The 16-year-old Kamalini was the second-top scorer in the U19 Women’s T20 Trophy with 311 runs in eight games, as she helped Tamil Nadu win the title in October. What stood out was her six-hitting ability, with the left-handed batter tallying 10 maximums in the tournament.

The 16-year-old is a versatile player, who can contribute with her part-time spin, while also having kept wickets at various age group levels. The 16-year-old is currently training at the Super Kings academy.

